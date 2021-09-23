Heinicke Lands Deal with Unexpected Beer

This time last year Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke wasn't even in the NFL. Now, he's the starting quarterback for a division-leading team, and is also the newest member of the Bud Light family. So you could say things are going well.

READ MORE: RGIII Back to D.C.?

The NFL's all-time leader in completions through three starts, Heinicke announced the partnership on his own Instagram account.

Of course, the obvious brand to partner with the WFT quarterback would have been competing beer brand Heineken, but after some apparent back-and-forth, a deal never came to light.

So, making good on his comments after his Thursday Night Football win over the New York Giants, Heinicke and Bud Light struck a deal.

Heinicke deal has the fan-favorite quarterback joining the popular beer brand's 'For the Fans' campaign.

“As a longtime partner of the NFL, Bud Light is excited to welcome fans back this season, recognizing that without them, both the NFL and Bud Light would not be what they are today,” said Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing, Bud Light. “We know this season is going to be special and whether fans are cheering on their team at the stadium, bar or at home, Bud Light is excited to celebrate the big moments of the year, right by their side.”

Of course, fans go where their favorite players go, and while the Heineke brand probably saw an uptick in sales from Washington fans this past January and again recently, those are likely going away as fans follow their quarterback to the Bud Light brand.

This isn't Heinicke's first brush with the Bud Light brand though, as fans of the short-lived XFL might remember.

READ MORE: Measuring Stick Game for WFT in Week 3

As the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team, Heinicke is 1-0 this regular season. He'll be looking to make it two in a row with a win against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, in upstate New York.

A win will keep the hype train running around Heinicke, and it would certainly keep the party going. Cheers to that.