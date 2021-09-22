Could RGIII Return To D.C.?

Robert Griffin III might have found his calling in the booth, but his heart still is on the gridiron.

Griffin, currently an ESPN college football analyst, apparently still has a desire to return to the NFL. The former No. 2 overall continues to train and remains in contact with his agent in hopes of a potential return during to the 2021 season.

“First and foremost for me, I still want to play,” Griffin III said on an episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast released Tuesday. “I’m working out, 11, 12 at night, 1 o’clock in the morning after calling games during the day because really, if it means something to you, you find a way and you find the time to get working.”

Griffin may have the desire, but he'll need a suitor.

Would the Washington Football Team consider RGIII as a backup for Taylor Heinicke, the new starting QB in D.C. after Ryan Fitzpatrick's hip injury in the season opener?

Griffin, 31, won the Heisman Trophy at Baylor in 2011 before being drafted by Washington in 2012. He produced an electrifying rookie season at quarterback, leading the team to the playoffs and winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Then, things went south.

Griffin suffered a leg injury in the season finale of the 2012 season, but then-coach Mike Shanahan elected to play him in the NFC Wild Card Game against the Seattle Seahawks. He would do further damage, requiring surgeries on his ACL and MCL that offseason.

Things were never the same. Eventually, Kirk Cousins would become the full-time starter in D.C. and RGII was released, left to bounce around the NFL with multiple teams. He started one game for the Baltimore Ravens last season.

For what it's worth, Griffin's numbers in Washington were still impressive. He threw for more than 8,000 yards, 40 touchdowns and just 23 interceptions in 37 games with the franchise.

Washington expects to get Fitzpatrick back in late October. The team has yet to comment on if it would welcome a reunion, but Griffin said he would be open to a conversation of returning to franchise under the new culture set by head coach Ron Rivera.

“Yeah, I mean it could, to be honest. I’m sure you saw the Tweet that I put out saying, ‘Make the call’ when Ryan Fitzpatrick went down, and Taylor Heinicke — don’t get me wrong, every opportunity that he’s gotten, it’s seemed like he’s seized those moments — but for me to go back to Washington … that would have to be something that coach Ron Rivera and the team would be open to,” Griffin said.

Washington seems content with Heinicke leading the way for the time being. His 336-yard outing on Thursday Night Football propelled WFT to a 30-29 victory over NFC East rival New York.

Still, one can never rule out the value of a veteran to the roster. Maybe that's enough for Rivera to pick up the phone?

“You never say never, is what I would say. Would I be open to it? Yeah, I would love to go back and be able to have that come full circle," Griffin said. "But am I begging for that or pleading for that? Nah. But if your guy goes down, make the call.”

