October 5, 2021
How Will WFT Face Life Without Logan Thomas?

With the team's top tight end set to miss time, three unproven commodities will have to step up for the WFT
The Washington Football Team won on Sunday. They didn't get out clean though. 

Injuries to several players will have a lasting impact on the WFT season moving forward, and there may be none more concerning than the situation facing the tight end group if Logan Thomas misses significant time. 

READ MORE: WFT Injury Updates

About tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, coach Ron Rivera said, "He does a great job with his routes. He's got good hands. His blocking has come a long way."

It's going to be hard to replicate what Thomas brings to the field, but Seals-Jones figures to be the favorite for advancement to the starting tight end position. Of course, this is assuming the hamstring injury suffered on Sunday takes some time to heal.

Thomas is tied with running back J.D. McKissic for second on the WFT with 12 receptions through three games. If he doesn't get injured in the first quarter, he likely has a few more. 

The tight end is also one of just two players with more than one receiving touchdown in 2021. The other being wide receiver Terry McLaurin. 

After Thomas, Seals-Jones has three receptions to rank second in the tight end group. Neither rookies John Bates or Sammis Reyes have any receptions this season. 

Bates played more offensive snaps on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons (16) than he had in the first three weeks combined (4). 

Reyes has not been active for an NFL game yet. 

Can the trio of tight ends help contribute while Thomas is on the mend? After speaking about Seals-Jones, Rivera also went into evaluations on his other two tight ends as well. 

"It really didn't seem to big for him," Rivera said of Bates, and his increased playing time following Thomas' injury. "He really seemed to handle it well as a young player and show some very promising things. Sammis looks like he's going to get an opportunity this coming Sunday. He'll have to start getting himself geared up and ready to roll."

READ MORE: Washington's Unsung Hero from Week 4

Whether it's Seals-Jones, Bates, or Reyes, the Washington Football Team will be looking for one, two, or all of them to be contributors in a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. 

Through four games, the Saints defense has defended 23 targets to opposing tight ends, allowing 13 completions for 129 yards, and no touchdowns. They've intercepted two of the 23 throws to tight ends against them as well.

