Aaron Rodgers Trade? Where Does WFT Rank?

ASHBURN, Va. -- It's the situation that won't go away and that isn't expected to change this week as the Green Bay Packers hold their mandatory mini-camp.

Will Aaron Rodgers show up? Will they eventually get fed up and wheel and deal?

For our purposes in Washington: will the Washington Football Team make a serious run?

We don't believe they will this summer, and we really don't believe they should. Next offseason is a different argument but this much is true: the WFT have been connected often with a deal for Rodgers and with Green Bay.

USA Today's Nate Davis believes that Washington is in the running but not at the top of the list or even in the top tier, as he ranked the other 31 teams in order when it comes to a potential pursuit for Rodgers.

The Denver Broncos are No. 1 and that's been true in most analysts' eyes.

We think Davis had to do something really controversial to stir up some extra views by putting the Cleveland Browns (who already employ Baker Mayfield) at No. 2. That can't happen, right?

The Browns were followed by the Las Vegas Raiders and then the New York Jets, who just drafted Zach Wilson.

Philadelphia is next to round out the top-five and clearly they make sense because Jalen Hurts is a question mark.

The run on the NFC East in Davis' rankings continues with the New York Giants at No. 6. But most everyone thinks Daniel Jones has this year and possibly more to prove himself, so this doesn't make much sense right now.

The Giants are followed by -- you guessed it - the Washington Football Team.

Here's the rationale via USA Today.com: "They can afford Rodgers, who would reasonably be expected to take the reigning NFC East champions to another level. An elite defense and improving offensive cast could make this a desirable landing spot for Rodgers ... though it's worth wondering if (Green Bay) would make DE Chase Young a prerequisite to any deal given the WFT doesn't have a surplus of draft currency."

We disagree with the "elite defense" notion. They have to prove a lot first. Also, trading Chase Young or even Montez Sweat should be out of the question for a 38-year old QB, even though Rodgers could possibly play another five or so years.

Perhaps we're overrating Young and/or Sweat. And most would trade whatever it takes to get a sure ticket Hall-of-Fame QB. But assuming a great, great cost? We're a lot more cautious than most.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is far from a guarantee but with no trade compensation and at one-third of the cost or so, he's the best option the WFT has. And we bet that right now, Ron Rivera is pretty much thinking the same way.