LISTEN: WFT’s Chase Young Underrated In NFL Top 100 List?

Just before the 2021 NFL season kicks off, the league is revealing its annual player-generated list of the 100 best players in the league.

With 100-41 already revealed, the Washington Football Team is represented twice on the list with offensive lineman Brandon Scherff at 98 and defensive end Chase Young at 61.

Scherff, 29, lands on the list for the first time in his six-year career and is hoping his rise as one of the top interior linemen in the league can earn him a sizeable contract after his franchise tag expires at the end of the season.

Young finds himself on the list after his rookie year, which should not come as much of a surprise. The NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year recorded 7.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries in his rookie season.

Young finds himself ranked just ahead of No. 66 J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals and behind No. 59 Jason Pierre-Paul of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a Super Bowl championship in 2020.

The list is still incomplete, but Young has definitely cemented himself as one of the premier defensive ends in the league and his potential is only going to improve from here.

READ MORE: Washington Roster Move: TE Claimed from Eagles

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison react to Young and Scherff landing on the NFL's Top 100 list.

Chris and David also talk react to Pro Football Focus' grades of the team's first preseason game against the New England Patriots.

The pair also talk about the positive developments from rookie linebacker Jamin Davis and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, both of whom had interceptions in Monday's practice.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: WFT's Hopkins' Struggles, Rivera Reveals Stance