Washington Roster Move: TE Claimed from Eagles

The Washington Football Team has a first-team tight end, has unproved competitors behind him, and is now dealing with an injury in the tight end room as well.

All of that explains why on Sunday the WFT claimed tight end Caleb Wilson on waivers after the Philadelphia Eagles released him.

Wilson is a familiar face of sorts. He was seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and ended up on their practice squad before later that season, landed with Washington on the active roster.

Washington eventually released the 6-4, 240-pounder, and he spent 2020 in Philly, actually appearing in five games for the Eagles.

What is his purpose this time around with the WFT?

The Football Team is locked in on the first-team at tight end with starter Logan Thomas. A pair of rookies, draft pick John Bates and the intriguingly athletic Sammis Reyes, both made their preseason debuts on Thursday in the loss at New England, and had their moments. Veterans Ricky Seals-Jones and Temarrick Hemingway are trying to carve out a roster spot as well, each experiencing some ups and downs in the Patriots game and Hemingway now in concussion protocol as of Sunday.

Tuesday is cutdown day in the NFL, as teams are required to move from 90 men on the roster to 85. (Ensuing cutdown dates are down to 80 on Aug. 24 and then down to the final 53 on Aug. 31.) So Wilson remains quite a ways away from making Washington’s 53-man roster, but a second shot is a start.

