3 Best Case Scenarios for the Colorado Avalanche 2026-27 Season
For the Colorado Avalanche, their 2026-27 season is drawing nearer and nearer, with the Avalanche having plenty in mind they likely want to accomplish.
Colorado's 2026-27 slate consists of 28 games against Central Division opponents, 24 games vs the Pacific Division and 32 total matchups against teams from the Eastern Division. The Avalanche will open their upcoming campaign against the Los Angeles Kings and are coming off setting a single-season franchise record in points and winning the Central Division and the Presidents' Trophy in 2025-26.
As such, the Avalanche will undoubtedly be looking to continue a momentum of success going into the upcoming NHL season. With that in mind, here are three best-case scenarios of what Colorado could accomplish in 2026-27.
Three Best Case Scenarios for Colorado Avalanche in 2026-27 NHL Season
3. Winning the 2027 Winter Classic
The 2027 NHL Winter Classic is scheduled for Dec. 31, 2026, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Avs are to take on the Utah Mammoth, marking the very first time the Colorado organization will participate in the NHL's Winter Classic.
Although it does mark the fourth outdoor game the Avalanche have ever played in. The New Year's Eve hockey game promises plenty of excitement. It is also an opportunity for the Avalanche to better their record in outdoor matchups — as Colorado has already lost two of the previously mentioned three outdoor games they've played.
Winning the Winter Classic, which guarantees a bigger audience due to the excitement surrounding the event and New Year's Eve date, in dominating fashion would be a very good statement for Head Coach Jared Bednar and co.
2. Nathan MacKinnon Hitting 1,250 Career Points
Colorado superstar Nathan MacKinnon currently sits with 1,142 career points, only 108 points away from 1,250.
The center was among the top three skaters in the League last year in points, goals and assists after coming off posting 127 points in 2025-26. His logging at least 108 points in 2026-27 is certainly doable — and when he does, it will put him at No. 44 on the NHL's all-time points list and be a huge milestone for the Avs' franchise.
1. Winning Out the Back-to-Back Games
Unique to the Avalanche's upcoming schedule — which marks Colorado's 30th League season — in 2026-27 is that it holds 10 back-to-back sets of games; four of these 10 are to take place at Ball Arena.
Three of them are among the first 10 games and six are before Thanksgiving. While winning all 10 sets of back-to-back games is a tough task, it would certainly send out a daunting message as to just how much of a dynasty the Avs really are after having already won three Stanley Cups.