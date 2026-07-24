Two Milestones Nathan MacKinnon Will Hit for Colorado Avalanche in 2026-27
Nathan MacKinnon is an absolute offensive powerhouse for the Colorado Avalanche.
The star center was among the top three skaters in the NHL last season in terms of points, goals and assists. MacKinnon is also no stranger to hitting key milestones across his own statistics, with the 2021-22 Stanley Cup champion already having over 1,000 career points with 1,142. However, MacKinnon is only 30 — therefore he still has room to add some milestones to his sheet.
While helping Canada to win the 4 Nations Face-Off during the 2024-25 season and scoring the first goal of the event, in addition to already having hoisted the Stanley Cup likely won't be beat in terms of MacKinnon's accomplishments, there's still a few stats he will very much surpass in 2026-27.
Two Records Nathan MacKinnon Expected to Set Next NHL Season
Here are two key records MacKinnon will surely surpass in the upcoming League year across his career statistics.
1,250 Points
The former No. 1 overall pick currently sits with 1,142 career points and is coming off posting 127 points in 2025-26. In addition, MacKinnon logged 116 points and 140 points for the Avs in the two previous years, respectively.
MacKinnon's 127 points put him at No. 3 in terms of skaters across the NHL who logged the most points last season, only topped by Nikita Kucherov with 130 points and Connor McDavid with 138.
Only 108 points away from 1,250, MacKinnon should certainly be able to hit that number come next season.
Whenever MacKinnon does surpass 1,250 League points, that will also automatically place him at No. 44 on the NHL's all-time list in terms of points.
750 Assists
The 2020s have seen MacKinnon make a jump in terms of the number of assists he posts throughout the season. For instance, in 2016-17 he only recorded 37 assists — but by 2023-24 he almost hit 90 assists in one year. Most recently in 2025-26, MacKinnon assisted with 74 goals for Colorado.
MacKinnon was tied for third among all League skaters last year for assists, with Evan Bouchard also having 74. The pair were only topped in terms of apples by Nikita Kucherov (with 86) and Connor McDavid (with 90).
28 is the magic number needed for MacKinnon to hit 750 assists on his career statsheet, which is easily doable for the offensive machine. In fact, MacKinnon could even surpass 800 assists in the 2026-27.
Honorable Mention — 1,000 Games Played
This is a given, as the Avalanche and every NHL team will play 84 games in the upcoming regular season. MacKinnon is only 50 career games away from hitting 1,000 League matchups — meaning he will join the coveted club of League players who have hit that mark at the Dallas Stars on Jan. 22 in Colorado's 50th game of the regular-season.