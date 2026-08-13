5 Bold Predictions for the Avalanche in 2026-27
Expectations aren’t hard to find around the Colorado Avalanche organization. They run high and lengthy if we are honest.
Starting with some obvious things, Nathan MacKinnon should remain one of the NHL’s premier offensive players. That shouldn’t shock anyone. Cale Makar? Well, he will rank once again among the league’s best defensemen. Martin Necas will score plenty of points.
Are you shocked yet? Those aren’t bold predictions; those are just plain old-fashioned realistic expectations.
So, let’s dig in and make things a little more interesting.
Colorado is entering the 2026-27 season after reworking (not rebuilding) the roster. They made the Western Conference Final last spring and then were let down by a sweep handed to them by Las Vegas.
Joe Sakic made some changes and gave Jared Bednar some more young players, while maintaining the veteran core.
Some of those moves will probably work even better than expected. Others could produce developments no one saw coming.
Here are five bold predictions for the Avalanche this coming season.
1. Cale Makar Wins Another Norris Trophy
Calling Makar an elite NHL defenseman isn’t bold. Predicting him to add yet another Norris Trophy to his collection is.
Makar was limited to 75 games last season but still managed to get 20 goals, 59 assists and 79 points in that time. He is one of the NHL’s most dangerous offensive players at his position. His role will certainly not be diminished, as he is vital in everything the Avalanche do.
The prediction is that Makar will stay healthy and push himself back closer to the 90-point mark. When he wins the Norris Trophy this season, it will be the third in his professional hockey career.
2. Martin Necas Scores 40 Goals
Necas had a great season last year and set many personal highs across the board. Now, we are predicting that he will break yet another record.
In the 2025-26 season, Necas scored 38 goals, leading him to his first 100-point campaign. He only needs a very slight improvement to reach 40 goals for the first time.
Playing beside elite offensive talent sure hasn’t hurt Necas’ quest for greatness, but he’s not just a passenger on this ride. He has the speed and skill to create opportunities for himself, and he did exactly that last year.
My prediction is 40 goals and 99 points. He will just narrowly miss a second consecutive 100-point season, but it won’t be because he has regressed.
3. Fedor Svechkov More Than Doubles his Career High
This is where we are really stepping out. Svechkov finished the year with 17 points in 70 games last year for the Nashville Predators. That was an exact match to his previous career high he set the year before.
I am saying he will end the 2026-27 season with at least 35 points in his first full season with the Colorado Avalanche. Sure, that is going to require a huge offensive jump but the opportunity is going to be there.
Svechkov is expected to compete for the bottom-six, and playing on a much deeper Avalanche roster should elevate his game. The organization didn’t bring him here just to fill a roster spot. The 23-year-old will have plenty of offensive talent surrounding him and give him a chance to shine.
If Svechkov can elevate his offensive game to match his already impressive two-way ability, he could turn out to be one of Colorado’s biggest surprises.
4. Scott Wedgewood Remains Colorado’s No. 1 Goaltender
No, Mackenzie Blackwood isn’t going anywhere. But, I am predicting that Wedgewood will be the goaltender of choice for Bednar when the chips are down and the games matter most.
Sounds a little crazy, but maybe not.
Wedgewood went 31-6-6 last season while posting a 2.02 goals-against average. He held a .921 save percentage. Throughout the campaign in the 2025-26 year, he carried a significant portion of the load, and that trend went into the postseason.
The Avalanche really don’t have to determine or declare their No. 1 goaltender in September. I think that will be decided after play begins on the ice.
The prediction is that Wedgewood will win that competition again and will enter the 2027 postseason play as the preferred starter for Colorado.
5. Avalanche Reach Stanley Cup Final
Colorado made it to the Western Conference Final last season. This time, it won’t end in disappointment. The team will hold strong and get through it.
That’s a significant expectation for any team, but especially for one in a conference loaded with talent and contenders. Colorado has the roster to do it.
MacKinnon and Makar remain among the league’s elite. Necas is a superstar. The organization has more depth down the middle and will come into camp with more competition throughout the bottom six. Pair all that with two goaltenders who are more than capable of winning games, and the question isn’t whether or not they have enough talent.
The only question surrounding this team is whether they will pull it all together at the right time. Our bold prediction says they absolutely will.
Will they finish the job and hoist the Stanley Cup? Well, I will leave that prediction for later.