One Improvement Each Avalanche Goalie Needs to Make in 2026-27
Goaltending will be one of the more important storylines for the Colorado Avalanche heading into the 2026-27 season. The Avalanche have plenty of firepower in front of the crease, but their ability to make another deep playoff run will depend in part on getting reliable goaltending throughout the season.
With Mackenzie Blackwood projected to take over as the starter and Scott Wedgewood serving as his backup, both goalies will have important roles to play.
Neither needs to completely reinvent their game. Instead, each has one particular area that could make a significant difference for Colorado.
Mackenzie Blackwood — Find Consistency Over a Full Season
Blackwood has shown that he can be a very good NHL goaltender when he’s playing at his best. The biggest challenge now is maintaining that level of play consistently over an entire season.
Playing behind Colorado’s defense should help, but the Avalanche will also expect Blackwood to provide stability when the team isn’t at its best. There will inevitably be stretches when Colorado gives up more chances than usual, and that’s where a starting goaltender needs to make a difference.
If Blackwood can avoid prolonged stretches of inconsistency and give the Avalanche dependable goaltending night after night, he could give Colorado exactly what it needs in the crease.
The opportunity is there for Blackwood to establish himself as a legitimate No. 1. Consistency will be the key.
Scott Wedgewood — Make Every Start Count
Wedgewood’s role will be different. As the projected backup, he likely won’t receive the same workload as Blackwood, meaning his biggest improvement should be making the most of his opportunities.
A good backup isn't just there to give the starter a night off, he has to give the team confidence that it can win regardless of who’s in the crease.
Wedgewood will need to stay sharp despite potentially going stretches between starts. When his number is called, Colorado needs him to step in and provide reliable goaltending without requiring a significant adjustment from the rest of the team.
If he can consistently give the Avalanche quality starts, it could also allow Bednar to manage Blackwood’s workload more effectively over an 82-game season.
The Avalanche don’t need the goaltending tandem to be perfect; they need reliability. Blackwood’s focus should be establishing consistency as the team’s No. 1, while Wedgewood needs to show that Colorado can confidently turn to him whenever Blackwood needs a break.
With the talent Colorado has throughout its lineup, dependable goaltending could be the difference between simply being a playoff team and having another chance at a Stanley Cup.