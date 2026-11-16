Avalanche Add Stanley Cup Champion Mike Reilly as Defensive Injuries Mount

The Colorado Avalanche sustained a major blow when both Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon had to take the sidelines due to injuries. Now, the team is trying to strengthen their defense and give head coach Jared Bednar some options.

The Avalanche claimed veteran defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, adding a Stanley Cup champion who has 468 games of NHL experience behind him.

The decision came after Colorado lost Cale Makar, and while Josh Manson remains on the sidelines due to injuries.

The organization announced that Makar would have to miss about two weeks due to a lower-body injury he aggravated during the Ottawa Senators game on Thursday, November 12. Manson has been out for a while now with an ankle injury that was initially reported to have an eight-week recovery timeline.

Those two players represent established defensemen for the team, and has left Colorado searching for answers. One of those answers may be Reilly.

Avalanche Add Experience

Mike Reilly Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reilly was a part of the 2025-26 Stanley Cup Finals team. He made an appearance in 42 regular-season games. He only recorded one goal, but put together eight assists. He also played in two playoff games during Carolina’s championship run.

During the 2026-27 season, Reilly has only taken the ice eight times for the Hurricanes and then the organization decided to make him available on waivers.

Over his NHL career, he has played for Minnesota, Montreal, Ottawa, Boston, Florida, Carolina and the New York Islanders.

In that time, he has played in 468 NHL regular-season games where he has accumulated 19 goals and 116 assists for 135 points.

Certainly, Reilly will not come close to replacing Makar’s offensive production. But his experience and ability to move the puck give Colorado and Bednar another valuable option while their blue line is suffering.

Another Decision Looming for Jared Bendar

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Alex Gagne (28) takes his rookie lap during the warmup before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clearly, the Avalanche are trying to make sure they have enough depth and options to stay competitive. Bednar will have more options with this waiver claim to add alongside a group of younger defensemen as well.

Rookie Alex Gagne made his NHL debut on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens and earned some praise and attention from the head coach.

Gagne played alongside Brent Burns and looked impressive with his decision-making and defensive play.

Reilly will now give the team more options as they already have Devon Toews, Bretty Kulak, Sam Malinski, Noah Juulsen and Burns, along with Gagne.

Bednar stated earlier, when the team was struggling, that he was going to change the way he was managing ice time. All these options should give him flexibility when considering how much responsibility to give inexperienced defensemen.

Reilly will have a few days to settle in and show how he fits with the team before any decisions have to be made. The Avalanche don’t play again until Wednesday, when they will face the Utah Mammoth. The game is important as it is a Central Division matchup.

Coming into Wednesday, Colorado has a 12-6-3 record.