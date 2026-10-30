Avalanche’s Josh Manson Out Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury

Early in the first period, as the Colorado Avalanche were facing off against the New Jersey Devils, defenseman Josh Manson went for a routine hit, but as he made the play, he spun and fell awkwardly and proceeded to exit the game.

After the initial replay, it looked as though he fell down; he landed on his ankle and was unable to put much pressure on that ankle as he got up and was helped down the tunnel, leaving the game. Later, he was updated that he would not be returning to the game due to a lower-body injury.

Head coach Jared Bednar just revealed that Josh Manson is expected to be out of the lineup for eight weeks. Manson could be back in the lineup around the time the Avalanche face off against the Utah Mammoth in the 2027 Winter Classic, which is taking place outdoors at the Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Questions To The Defensive Pairings

Artturi Lehkonen (62) Nathan MacKinnon (29) Josh Manson (42) Martin Necas (88) Brent Burns (84) Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's an important physical presence on the team's defense, and his absence will put more responsibility on the remaining defensemen, but it will also mark a major change in how Bednar pairs his defensemen over the next two months.

The pairing of Brent Burns and Manson started the season a little rough, but it was starting to look much better recently. This injury now gives way to Sam Malinski pairing with Burns or Brett Kulak, though the small showings of Kulak-Malinski did not have the strongest showings in their limited appearances together.

With Malinski having arguably his best game of the season against the Devils, it's a sign that shows how important it is to find the right partner for him and really help elevate his game to what it can be.

This now opens up the question of who fills in for that last pairing spot. The most obvious answer would be Noah Juulsen, as he has already played eight games this season when the team had to run 11 forwards and seven defensemen, but with a healthy forward group, it's back to the original 12-and-six formation.

The Avalanche now could see how their defensive depth could play out with a call-up from the Colorado Eagles in the AHL. Losing a big body in Manson could earn a call-up of Gustav Stjernberg, 6-foot-4, 209 pounds, shoots right, and could be a suitable replacement as his physical play fills the gap Manson leaves.

Whatever moves the Avalanche make during these two months that Manson will be out will need to be ones that benefit the team now, as this is already another brutal blow to the team, as they already deal with numerous factors that are affecting their start to the season.