Avalanche Announce Hiring of Brett McLean to Coaching Staff

The Colorado Avalanche have announced the hiring of Brett McLean to be an assistant coach for the Colorado bench.

McLean will replace Dave Hakstol, who accepted a head coach position with the NCAA’s Arizona State University men’s hockey program amidst a Greg Powers exit, while dealing with the ongoing hospitalization of Matthew Mayich. McLean will join current assistant Nolan Pratt, Goaltending Coach Jussi Parkkila and Assistant/Video Coach Brett Heimlich on Head Coach Jared Bednar’s staff.

Avalanche President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Joe Sakic said Sakic's history with the Avalanche will be an asset in his coaching pursuits with the franchise.

"In Brett, we’re getting an experienced coach and someone who is familiar with the culture here,” Sakic said per NHL.com. “I’ve known Brett dating back to when we were teammates. I can speak to his outstanding character and work ethic, and I’m confident our players will thrive in the areas he’ll be coaching them in."

Colorado Avalanche executive vice president and general manager Joe Sakic Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

McLean played 19 seasons of professional hockey, including six NHL campaigns. Two of those seasons were with the Avs from 2005-06 to 2006-07 and he also set career highs in assists (31) and points (40).

The new assistant coach had a three-year run as an assistant in Minnesota (2020-21 to 2022-23) — in which the Wild qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs all three seasons.

McLean's coaching career began in Iowa; he served with the Wild from 2017-18 to 2019-20 and helped Iowa to reach the Second Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2018-19.

McLean Joining Avalanche Coaching Staff

McLean has said he's very much looking forward to re-joining the Avalanche organization.

“I am honored and excited for this opportunity to be an Assistant Coach with the Avalanche,” said McLean. “I enjoyed my time here as a player, and I am eager to re-join the organization as a coach. I’m looking forward to returning to Colorado, getting acclimated to this team quickly and getting to know everyone here so that we won’t miss a beat and can keep our focus on winning games.”

Welcome back to Colorado, Brett McLean! pic.twitter.com/1FTW1WqcXt — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 15, 2026

Prior to the Oct. 15 announcement surrounding McLean joining the Avs' coaching staff, he was an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks in 2025-26, which followed his being the Head Coach of the AHL's Iowa Wild from 2023-24 to 2024-25.

The Avalanche currently sit with a 4-2-1 record and next see action by hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 16.