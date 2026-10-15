Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar Sends Warning About Nathan MacKinnon's Fights

Nathan MacKinnon is making an impression on a lot of people both on and off the ice right now. He’s playing well and he’s also been gritty.

The superstar forward has dropped the gloves twice in six games, including Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars’ Roope Hintz.

It has been the major topic of conversation across all media on Wednesday.

While head coach Jared Bednar appreciates the fire within the beast, he is also recognizing the fact that the team needs MacKinnon on the ice and there is risk in fighting.

During an appearance on Altitude Sports Radio, Bednar admitted that MacKinnon is made that way, and you likely can’t put that kind of aggression away.

“It’s gonna happen,” Bednar said.

"That's just the way he's wired. He's got two fights in six games. Run the math, I don't want that pace to continue… it's too risky for us."

Certainly, it is reasonable for this team to be cautious with one of its stars.

MacKinnon’s Latest Fight Came With a Price

The second fight of the season happened between MacKinnon and Hintz. The two tangled up during play in the Colorado defensive zone, and then the gloves were dropped and punches were thrown.

Nathan MacKinnon and Roope Hintz dropped the gloves 😳



MacKinnon went to the locker room to treat an open cut. pic.twitter.com/3ThJYjFHE2 — ESPN (@espn) October 14, 2026

Both players clearly landed shots, but Hintz connected with several punches that left MacKinnon bleeding from his face with a visible cut on his nose.

MacKinnon had to head to the locker room to be treated before he could return to the game.

There is history here.

Hintz had to leave a game last March when he and MacKinnon got tangled up along the boards and it ultimately ended Hintz season.

The intensity between the two teams has not diminished, not even a little bit.

While the scrappiness is expected at times, it is also a reminder just how quickly a physical confrontation can put a star player at risk.

MacKinnon made his way back to the ice and finished the game on Tuesday as the Avalanche went on to win 3-2. MacKinnon was an important part of that game where he had two assists and two shots on goal.

Bednar Understands MacKinnon

The fights are not surprising and the one on Tuesday isn’t an isolated incident.

MacKinnon also threw the gloves off in the game against the Los Angeles Kings. That time is was defenseman Brandt Clarke who took the brunt of the beating as Colorado went on to win 8-4 in their season opener.

MacKinnon scored twice in that game.

There’s no question about the intensity in which MacKinnon plays. There also isn’t a doubt that he isn’t going to shy away from a physical confrontation. He is going to defend both himself and his teammates.

Bednar understands what he is dealing with in MacKinnon.

"I can't say I'm not okay with it," the Avalanche coach said. "I just think we gotta be smart, gotta be careful."

Bednar supports his player and he knows what lies within, but he also recognizes the importance of having MacKinnon on the ice and healthy.

There’s Too Much at Stake

If an opponent decides to get physical, there are plenty of Colorado players willing to go. Josh Manson, Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri have all shown a complete willingness to engage.

When MacKinnon is there, he is the driving force behind the offense that can be very dangerous to opponents. The team relies on MacKinnon in almost every faucet of the game.

Losing him to an injury sustained during a fight would be devastating to the Stanley Cup aspirations. Another serious factor is the penalty time MacKinnon is spending off the ice. In total, he’s been out for five minutes so far.

Bednar isn’t asking MacKinnon to chage his level of play. He is, however, possibly asking him to be careful. Two fights in six games amounts to an extraordinary number over the full season.

Colorado needs MacKinnon. Colorado also appreciates his intensity.