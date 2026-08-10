Avalanche’s Devon Toews Earns Place Among NHL’s Top 20 Defensemen
Devon Toews continues to receive recognition as one of the NHL’s most dependable defensemen. The Colorado Avalanche defenseman was ranked No. 20 on NHL Network’s list of the league’s top defensemen heading into the 2026-27 season.
While Toews may not always receive the same attention as his defensive partner Cale Makar, his importance to Colorado’s blue line has been undeniable since he joined the Avalanche.
Toews put together another strong season in 2025-26, recording 24 points on three goals and 21 assists in 68 regular-season games.
His offensive production was not eye-popping, but that has never been the primary reason Colorado values him. Toews has built his reputation on his defensive reliability, ability to move the puck and consistency alongside Makar.
Underlying Results at Even Strength
According to NHL Network, Toews finished the regular season with a plus-38 even-strength goal differential, tied for fourth among NHL defensemen.
He averaged 18:33 of ice time per game at even strength, giving the Avalanche a reliable presence in difficult defensive situations while allowing Makar to take advantage of his own offensive abilities.
The pairing has become one of the league’s most effective defensive partnerships, with Toews often providing the steady, defensively responsible game that complements Makar’s dynamic style.
Toews arguably elevated his game even further when the stakes increased. During Colorado’s Stanley Cup Playoff run, he led all Avalanche defensemen with 11 points in 13 games, recording two goals and nine assists. More importantly, he led the entire Avalanche roster in average ice time at 25:39 per game.
That workload is a testament to the trust Colorado has in its veteran defenseman. Toews also posted a plus-6 even-strength goal differential during the playoffs, continuing to provide the defensive impact that has made him such an important part of the Avalanche’s success.
Extending Beyond the NHL
Toews represented Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, helping the team capture a silver medal. He recorded three points in six games while averaging 19:57 of ice time and finished the tournament with a team-best plus-9 rating.
There is an argument that Toews could have been ranked even higher than 20th. The NHL Network list places him behind several prominent names, but his value to Colorado goes beyond traditional offensive statistics.
Few defensemen are asked to play such a significant role for a Stanley Cup contender while also being tasked with making life easier for one of the most offensively gifted defensemen in the league.
Makar will continue to receive much of the spotlight, and rightfully so, but Colorado’s blue line would not be the same without Toews. His ability to defend, move the puck, play heavy minutes and consistently make the right decision gives the Avalanche a level of stability that is difficult to replace.
At 32 years old, Toews remains one of the most important pieces of Colorado’s roster. His No. 20 ranking from NHL Network is another reminder that while he may not always be the flashiest defenseman in the league, he remains one of its most reliable.