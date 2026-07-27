Will Cale Makar and Devon Toews Stay Together for the Avalanche in 2026-27
In 2025-26, the Colorado Avalanche outscored their opponents 45-27 at five-on-five when the defensive pairing of Cale Makar and Devon Toews was on the ice.
The dynamic duo was key to the success of the Avalanche last season on both ends of the ice. Per a recent report from NHL.com, Makar and Toews also tallied an on-ice goals-for percentage of 62.5%. In addition, among defensive pairings with 750 minutes or more of five-on-five time on ice in 2025-26, that 62.5% mark ranked second in the NHL.
Makar and Toews would also rank second and fourth, respectively, among Avs blueliners in terms of shorthanded time on ice — which would assist in Colorado eventually posting the best penalty kill in the League.
They would also finish first (Makar) and second (Toews) in both time on ice per game and takeaways in the regular season.
Cale Makar, Devon Toews Show Strength On-Ice Both Individually and Together
Elite pairings among defensemen can — clearly — make or break an NHL season in helping teams perform at high levels and to the best of their abilities on the blueline. For the Avs, their elite pairing of Makar and Toews clearly represents one of the organization's strengths.
However, what makes the dynamic duo of Makar and Toews unique is that they are both just as strong individually as they are together.
Obviously, Makar is no slouch; he led Colorado in blocked shots with 118 throughout 75 games, eventually finishing second in James Norris Memorial Trophy voting and posting 79 points across 20 goals and 59 assists.
He would also record 18 multi-point games out of the previously mentioned 75 matchups.
Toews himself would log three multi-point games in the regular season, in addition to five two-game point streaks. 2025-26 also marked Toews' sixth season with the Avs and saw him post 83 blocked shots.
The pair also have their fair share of important moments together on the ice — with the duo having combined to score three goals in the team’s 9-6 win in Game One of Round Two against the Minnesota Wild.
Makar is also known for his dynamic offensive ability due to his quick movements, with Toews being instantly recognized for his puck-handling ability and elite stick positioning.
Both are also expected to hit key milestones for Colorado in 2026-27, with Makar only 30 games away from hitting 500, while Toews is a mete 59 matchups away from 600. Makar would also play in his 400th game back on Oct. 16 — which made him the fourth-fastest defenseman in League history to reach 500 points in 467 games.
However, Makar is also now just 29 assists from hitting 400 apples. And with Toews by his side, it can be certain that the mark will be hit come next season.