One Improvement Every Avalanche Defenseman Needs to Make in 2026-27
The Colorado Avalanche have plenty of experience and talent on their blue line heading into the 2026-27 season. Cale Makar and Devon Toews remain one of the NHL’s premier defensive pairings, while Josh Manson and Brent Burns bring veteran experience. Brett Kulak provides stability, and Sam Malinski is coming off a breakout season.
Cale Makar and Devon Toews remain one of the NHL’s premier defensive pairings, while Josh Manson and Brent Burns bring veteran experience. Brett Kulak provides stability, and Sam Malinski is coming off a breakout season.
Here is one area where each Avalanche defenseman can take another step this season.
Devon Toews: Balance Aggression and Responsibility
Devon Toews has long been one of Colorado’s most reliable defensemen, and his ability to complement Makar makes the top pairing especially effective. Toews’ biggest opportunity is finding an even better balance between his aggressive defensive style and knowing when to stay back.
He excels at closing gaps, breaking up plays and helping Colorado transition up the ice, but Makar’s willingness to join the rush means someone needs to provide support behind him.
Toews does not need to change his game. Being more selective about when to jump into the play could make him even more effective.
Cale Makar: Limit Unnecessary Risks
There is not much left for Makar to prove offensively. He remains one of the NHL’s most dynamic defensemen, capable of controlling a game with his skating, puck movement and creativity. The next step is limiting some of the defensive mistakes that can occasionally come with that aggressive style.
Makar needs to continue taking risks because his ability to create offense is a major part of Colorado’s identity. However, improving his decision-making about when to take those chances could make him even more complete.
With Toews next to him, Makar has the ideal partner to support his aggressive style. Reducing unnecessary turnovers and odd-man situations would only make him more difficult to defend.
Brett Kulak: Become More Consistent With the Puck
Kulak gives Colorado a dependable defensive presence, but he can take another step by becoming more consistent with the puck. He does not need to become an offensive defenseman.
His skating, positioning and ability to move the puck efficiently are already valuable. With Kulak expected to play alongside Malinski, however, his ability to make a clean first pass and help transition the puck out of Colorado’s zone will be important.
Avoiding unnecessary turnovers and consistently making the right first play can help stabilize the second pairing and allow Colorado’s forwards to get moving up ice.
Josh Manson: Maintain His Physical Presence
Manson gives Colorado a physical element that complements the team’s more mobile puck-moving defensemen. He can win battles along the boards, defend the front of the net and make life difficult for opposing forwards. The challenge is doing that consistently.
Staying healthy and avoiding stretches where his effectiveness is limited will be important. At his best, Manson provides the physicality and defensive edge that becomes especially valuable in the playoffs.
If he can remain available and consistently play that heavy, responsible game, he should continue to be an important part of Colorado’s second pairing.
Brent Burns: Manage His Workload
Burns showed last season that he can still contribute at a high level despite being 41 years old; the biggest priority for him heading into 2026-27 should be workload management.
Colorado has enough depth to avoid relying too heavily on Burns throughout the regular season. Keeping his minutes manageable and preserving his energy could allow the Avalanche to get the best version of him when the postseason arrives.
Burns can still move the puck, contribute offensively and provide valuable veteran experience. Colorado does not need him to carry the blue line. It needs him to be effective when his experience matters most.
Sam Malinski: Take Another Defensive Step
Malinski has perhaps the clearest opportunity for growth among Colorado’s defensemen. After establishing himself as a legitimate NHL option, Malinski took a major step offensively last season. He showed confidence with the puck and became increasingly comfortable taking on responsibility.
Now, the next step is becoming more reliable defensively. Improving his positioning, reading plays earlier and becoming more comfortable defending against stronger opposing forwards would make his game more complete.
Malinski already has the offensive instincts and skating ability to contribute from the blue line. If he can pair another productive offensive season with noticeable improvement defensively, he could become an even more valuable piece of Colorado’s lineup.
Small Improvements Could Make a Big Difference
Colorado does not need dramatic changes from its defensemen. Instead, each player has a relatively specific area where improvement could make the group even stronger.
Toews can balance aggression with responsibility, while Makar can continue limiting unnecessary risks. Kulak can become more consistent with the puck, Manson can maintain his physical presence and Burns can benefit from careful workload management.
For Malinski, the focus is taking another step defensively after his offensive breakout. If all six players can make those small improvements, Colorado’s already talented blue line could become an even bigger strength during the 2026-27 season.