Avalanche Erase Early Deficit, Score Five Unanswered Goals to Defeat Blackhawks

The Colorado Avalanche found themselves facing an early two-goal deficit Monday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It didn't last long.

After surrendering two goals in the opening eight minutes, the Avalanche responded with five unanswered goals to earn a 5-2 victory at the United Center, extending their winning streak to three games.

Nazem Kadri and Jaden Schwartz scored two goals apiece, while Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves as the Avalanche improved to 9-5-1.

The Blackhawks wasted little time putting the Avalanche on their heels.

Wyatt Kaiser opened the scoring just 57 seconds into the first period when his shot from the blue line deflected off Cale Makar's stick and past Blackwood.

Chicago doubled its advantage at 7:05 when rookie Roman Kantserov converted a two-on-one opportunity, with Connor Bedard collecting the assist.

For an Avalanche team attempting to build momentum following consecutive victories over New Jersey and Calgary, the opening minutes weren't ideal.

But the Avalanche didn't panic.

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate their win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kadri began the comeback at 15:23 of the first period, knocking a loose puck across the goal line to cut Chicago's lead in half.

Just 26 seconds later, Schwartz tied the game when he converted a pass from T.J. Hughes, beating Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight from the left circle.

What had been a two-goal deficit was suddenly a tie game.

The Avalanche carried that momentum into the second period.

With Bedard serving a holding penalty, Kadri redirected Makar's shot from the blue line past Knight at 13:38, giving the Avalanche their first lead of the evening.

It was Kadri's fourth goal of the season, with all four coming over his previous six games.

Schwartz provided some breathing room in the closing seconds of the period.

With just 10.6 seconds remaining, the veteran winger redirected a shot from Sam Malinski past Knight to extend the Avalanche's advantage to 4-2.

Schwartz has now scored three goals and an assist over his last three games.

The Avalanche entered the third period with a two-goal cushion, but the Blackhawks continued pressing for an opportunity to get back into the game.

The Blackhawks outshot the Avalanche 9-4 in the final period, with Frank Nazar coming close when his scoring opportunity struck both the crossbar and the post.

Blackwood and the Avalanche defense held firm.

Devon Toews put the game out of reach with an empty-net goal at 17:38.

The Avalanche finished with a 29-23 advantage in shots, while Knight made 24 saves for the Blackhawks.

Colorado has now won four of its last five games and has another game awaiting it tonight in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.