Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood, Mackenzie Blackwood Receive Jennings Trophies

Per a recent post from the Colorado Avalanche, goaltenders Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood have received their William M. Jennings Trophies.

Wedgewood and Blackwood won the 2025-26 Jennings Trophy — which is presented annually to the goaltender(s) who play a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals throughout the regular season. This came after the Avalanche concluded last season allowing a League-low 203 goals. The tandem of Wedgewood and Blackwood were the winning goaltenders in 54 of the club’s 55 victories, beating out runner-ups Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith of the Dallas Stars.

The other goalie in the history of Colorado to have earned the Jennings Trophy is Patrick Roy in 2001-02.

Jennings made its way to the lumberyard. pic.twitter.com/Y4yCgzUChz — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 24, 2026

Per NHL.com, Colorado/Quebec is now the 13th franchise to have representatives capture the Jennings on multiple occasions after it was established in 1981-82.

Wedgewood and Blackwood are the second goaltending duo in Avalanche/Nordiques history to each have 20 or more wins; the last goalie duo to hit this milestone in franchise history (Stephane Fiset and Patrick Roy) hadn't done so since 1995-96.

Blackwood and Wedgewood combined to start 79 of Colorado’s 82 total games, with Trent Miner accounting for the other three.

In an article with The Athletic from Peter Baugh on the awarding of the Jennings, Wedgewood said he and Blackwood very much have a duo-centered mentality.

“The goal is to win as many hockey games as you can and hoist the big thing,” Wedgewood said. “I don’t think either one of us cares who’s in net to do it, as long as we do it as a group.”

2025-26 marked the first occurrence of two netminders qualified for the Jennings Trophy since 2022-23, when Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins teamed up to be bestowed the accolade.

Scott Wedngewood, Mackenzie Blackwood Both Individually Shine in Net

Blackwood appeared in 39 games and ranked eighth in the circuit in GAA (2.51). He tied for 10th in shutouts — posting three. At 29, he additionally became the first Avalanche goaltender to reject two penalty shots in one season in the early 2000s.

Colorado Avalanche MacKenzie Blackwood Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blackwood's final overall record concluded at 23-10-2 and added a .904 Sv% to his season stat sheet.

Wedgewood finished the campaign with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and four shutouts over 45 games; all of these were single-season career highs. An Ontario native — Wedgewood also ranked among NHL netminders in wins (T-4th) and shutouts (T-3rd).

The current four goalies listed on the Avalanche 2026 training camp roster are Blackwood, Wedgewoo, Miner and Ilya Nabokov.