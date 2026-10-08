Avalanche's First Loss Reveals an Unexpected Bright Spot

After starting the season off strong, the Colorado Avalanche suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday evening. But all was not lost in the 3-2 defeat against the Winnipeg Jets. There was an encouraging sign that came out of the night.

Cale Makar, Martin Necas, and Nathan MacKinnon did not carry the offense.

Instead, it was two of Colorado’s offseason additions that provided the offensive weapons on Wednesday, and it’s a good thing they did because they were the only two to find the net.

Rather than the expected names filling the highlight reels, it was newcomers Jaden Schwartz and Fedor Svechkov who each recorded a goal and an assist.

Stuart Skinner, Winnipeg’s goaltender, proved to be hard to get past for Colorado’s superstars.

Ultimately, the Jets found a way to beat the undefeated Avalanche in the final minute of the matchup. Kyle Connor scored the winning goal to bring the final score to 3-2.

Avalanche’s Offseason Signings Step Up

Colorado Avalanche left wing Jaden Schwartz (71) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s offense has been explosive through the beginning of the season, scoring 14 goals in just two games, setting a new franchise record.

The offense seemed to just overwhelm the opponents with MacKinnon, Necas and Artturi Lehkonen leading the way.

Against Winnipeg, a much stronger team than their first two opponents, Colorado needed someone else to step up.

Schwartz answered that call early in the second period.

After Svechkov helped to create an opportunity in the offensive zone, Schwartz got the puck in the high slot and fired to find the goal and give Colorado a 1-0 lead.

It was Schwartz’s first goal as an Avalanche player and Svechkov’s first point with the team.

The Jets powered back and answered with two goals before the end of the second. Now, Colorado was down for the first time this season.

The newcomers reversed their role with Schwartz passing toward the front of the net and Sveckov putting the puck through Skinner’s legs to tie the game with 7:25 remaining.

It was Colorado’s third line that was producing when the team needed offense.

Jaden Schwartz Making an Early Impact

Colorado Avalanche forward Jaden Schwartz (71) is congratulated by his team mates on his goal Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Avalanche brought Schwartz in, he wasn’t supposed to be another MacKinnon or Necas. He was added for experience and versatility.

Through just a short time, though, he may already be proving that he is more than just simply more depth.

Through the first three games, he has one goal and three assists. He’s had two-point games against Winnipeg and Los Angeles.

With Colorado’s second line still searching for some consistency, Schwartz could become an interesting option higher in the lineup.

What Lies Ahead for Fedor Svechkov

Colorado Avalanche center Fedor Svechkov Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Svechkov came to the Avalanche with some NHL experience, but he still has plenty to prove on the ice. The 23-year-old was acquired from the Nashville Predators during the offseason. Last year he produced four goals and 17 points for the Predators over 70 NHL games.

Colorado wasn’t expecting him to be an overnight offensive weapon. What they were looking for was a young forward capable of developing into a dependable contributor and being able to add to the potential of the bottom six.

On Wednesday, he showed them what he could bring to the ice.

Given that there is plenty of competition for the bottom six minutes with forwards returning from the injured list, Svechkov couldn’t have picked a better time to produce and show what he is capable of.