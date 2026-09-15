Avalanche Future Rival of Houston NHL Team Draws Nearer
The Colorado Avalanche could be seeing a Central Division rival via a Houston NHL team sooner rather than later.
While the Central Division currently consists of the Avalanche in addition to the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Utah Mammoth, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks, the NHL is also currently actively considering expanding to the major Texas city.
The NHL and League Commissioner Gary Bettman announced in June that a six-month process is ongoing to analyze the possibility of expanding to either Houston or Austin, Texas. This comes as the result of a $3.5 billion investment from the Friedkin family, led by Dan Friedkin — the CEO of The Friedkin Group.
This six-month exploratory period/evaluation process is expected to conclude in Dec. via a vote at that month's Board of Governors meeting — in which the BOG will likely vote on whether an expansion to Houston or Austin will pass.
An important development to this potential Dec. BOG meeting was made on Sept. 14, as the Pittsburgh Penguins then announced their hiring of Marcel Braithwaite as the team’s new President of Business Operations.
Braithwaite joins the Penguins after coming from the MLB's Houston Astros — in which he spent 14 years, most recently as Senior Vice President, Business Operations. As part of the Astros’ Executive leadership team, Braithwaite led the franchise through multiple ballpark renovations, ensuring the business maximized revenue opportunities while delivering a best-in-class fan experience.
Braithwaite was also in charge of direction in terms of development and operations of the Astros Spring Training complex.
Pittsburgh Penguins Likely to Vote in Favor of Houston NHL Team for Central Division Following Marcel Braithwaite Hiring
What's significant about this hiring is the potential impact it could have on the BOG vote. Via NHL records, the Governor for the Pittsburgh Penguins is Geoff Hoffmann — whose official title is Chairman and Team Governor.
Hoffman said he is excited to add Braithwaite to the Front Office and will greatly value his contributions.
"I am very happy to welcome Marcel to this iconic franchise," said Hoffmann via NHL.com. "He’s a results-driven executive that has led through a variety of projects from fan engagement to real estate development. Marcel will be joining a talented, dedicated and hard-working team across the Penguins and PPG Paints Arena and I am confident he will help us reach new heights as an organization."
Braithwaite lived in Texas and will relocate to the Pittsburgh area near the start of the 2026-27 season per the media release.
Braithwaite indicated gratefulness for his time as a sports leader in Houston — and is looking forward to translating that in the NHL.
"It's an honor to join the Penguins at such an exciting time under new ownership," said Braithwaite. "I am grateful to the Astros and look forward to serving the employees, fans and city of Pittsburgh by bringing a winning culture to this franchise alongside Geoff, Kyle and the rest of this talented Front Office."
With Braithwaite now in the Penguins' front office after his storied career of success with the Houston Astros, it is only natural to assume Hoffmann will be voting in favor of Houston on Pittsburgh's behalf should expansion come to a vote at the Dec. BOG meeting.
Though — the next BOG meeting is slated for Sept, 22 in New York.
Houston Mayor John Whitmire also previously stated he is looking forward to the potential opportunity of providing city resources — including arena support, first responders, transportation and general city services — to a Houston NHL team.
"I just think another great success story for Houston [would be] to get a National Hockey League franchise, and I wouldn't be surprised if it happens. In fact, I'm kind of planning on it happening," Mayor Whitmire previously said in an exclusive interview.
How Is Colorado Avalanche Performing in Central Division Prior to Potential Arrival of Houston Team?
The Colorado Avalanche most recently finished atop the Central Division — without a current Houston team in play. The Avalanche had 121 points in 2025-26.