Avalanche Make Major Decision on Joe Sakic as General Manager
The Colorado Avalanche have decided who will lead their front office moving forward, and it comes with considerably less uncertainty than originally expected. Joe Sakic will remain the Avalanche's general manager on a full-time basis, according to a report from the Denver Post.
The organization initially expected to conduct a search for Chris MacFarland's replacement after he left Colorado to become the Nashville Predators' president of hockey operations and general manager. Lucky for Colorado, that search is no longer necessary. Instead, Sakic has decided that he is willing to take on the general manager role again, giving Colorado a familiar face to oversee the franchise as they enter another season with Stanley Cup aspirations.
Sakic Already Knows What It Takes
There is no shortage of history between Sakic and the Avalanche. Before becoming Colorado’s president of hockey operations in 2022, Sakic spent nine years as the team’s general manager. He helped transform the organization from a rebuilding club into a Stanley Cup contender, with that work ultimately resulting in the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup in 2022.
Sakic already knows the roster, the organization and the expectations that come with running the Avalanche, which makes this a logical decision for Colorado. The Avalanche could have looked outside the organization for MacFarland’s replacement, but they already had an executive with a proven track record sitting in the president’s office. Now, Sakic is apparently ready to return to the day-to-day responsibilities of being a general manager.
Continuity Is Important for Colorado
MacFarland’s departure created a significant hole in Colorado’s front office, but the Avalanche aren’t entering a rebuilding period. The team remains firmly in its championship window, built around stars such as Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. Colorado has spent years building this roster to compete for Stanley Cups, making continuity particularly valuable.
Sakic worked closely with MacFarland for years and understands the organization’s philosophy. He also has experience navigating the difficult roster and salary-cap decisions that come with trying to keep a championship team together. Rather than spending months searching for someone to learn the organization, Colorado will move forward with someone who already knows it inside and out.
Sakic Has Already Been Involved
Sakic’s return to the GM role also doesn’t represent a complete change in direction. He has remained heavily involved with the Avalanche’s hockey operations since moving into the president’s position, including this offseason’s roster decisions.
Colorado made several significant moves this summer, including acquiring Fabian Lysell, Zachary L’Heureux, Jaden Schwartz, Brett Kulak and Brent Burns while moving on from players including Ross Colton and Valeri Nichushkin. The organization also secured Makar to a massive contract extension, ensuring its franchise defenseman will remain at the center of its plans for years to come.
The Avalanche Have Their Answer
The Avalanche have a solid support team surrounding Joe Sakic, including assistant general managers Kevin McDonald and Andrew Wilson, as well as special assistant to the GM Andrew Cogliano. This experienced group provides Sakic with the necessary support without the need for a complete restructuring of Colorado's front office.
Ultimately, this decision makes sense for both sides. The Avalanche don’t need to completely reinvent their front office; they need to maximize the championship window they have built, and Sakic has already proven he understands how to do that. He helped build Colorado’s Stanley Cup-winning roster once. Now, he’ll get the opportunity to help lead the team toward another championship.