Houston Mayor John Whitmire Backs NHL Expansion for Avalanche Division
The NHL's expansion efforts are ramping up, with Houston seeing a strong possibility of being the League's 33rd franchise — a natural fit for the Colorado Avalanche's Central Division.
The Central Division currently consists of the Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Utah Mammoth, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks.
The NHL and League Commissioner Gary Bettman announced in June that a six-month process is ongoing to analyze the possibility of expanding to either Houston or Austin, Texas. The Friedkin family, led by Dan Friedkin — the CEO of The Friedkin Group and owner of Italian soccer club AS Roma and Everton in the English Premier League — has been identified as the prospective owner of the 33rd franchise via a $3.5 billion investment made by the family, which includes the expansion fee that goes to the NHL and the cost of building a new arena.
In an exclusive interview, Houston Mayor John Whitmire said his office is prepared to support a NHL franchise in the city.
"I just think another great success story for Houston [would be] to get a National Hockey League franchise, and I wouldn't be surprised if it happens. In fact, I'm kind of planning on it happening."
Houston Mayor John Whitmire Backing Houston Over Austin to Join NHL’s Central Division
As referenced in the NHL's initial press release surrounding the development of the 33rd franchise, a new arena for either Texas city is a requirement for either city.
Mayor Whitmire detailed that he is fully prepared to support League efforts, in addition to working with the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority (HCHSA) for arena efforts.
"Why do we need hockey? Because we can do a good job for hockey and for Houstonians, and we've got the proof to make that statement with the Houston Sports Authority — with our venues, we're growing," Mayor Whitmire said in an exclusive.
"We'll provide city services like we do to anyone. If you talk to the sports franchises in town, I think they'd tell you we're great partners. The Sports Authority does a spectacular job, they've got a great track record."
The HCHSA — which was founded in 1997 — was originally made possible through the leadership of Mayor Whitmire during his time as a State Senator. The foundation regularly supports and helps pave the way for the development of sports venues and initiatives across the major Texas city.
The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority is known for specifically managing stadium debt through hotel and rental car taxes, not local property taxes, while generating billions in economic impact across Houston.
It also positions the Houston-Harris County region as the premier destination for sporting events, and has helped attract events like the Super Bowl, NCAA Men’s Final Four, and FIFA World Cup 2026 — and potentially top future hockey events should Houston be selected.
Mayor Whitmire also expressed interest in providing city support to the NHL via first responders, transportation and general city services.
NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly has additionally already gone on record stating that the League's 33rd team, whether it be Houston or Austin, is expected to be playing in time for the 2029-30 season.
Houston has a number of advantages over Austin — including being the No. 6 media market, compared to Austin which comes in at No. 32. In addition, the Census Reporter notes that the Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, Texas Metro Area population is 7,796,182. The Census Reporter also notes the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas Metro Area population comes in at just 2,550,637.
The NHL's six month evaluation process is expected to wrap up in Dec., however the evaluation process now publicly has the involvement of Houston Mayor John Whitmire.