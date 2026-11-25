The Colorado Avalanche have been without their two superstars Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon as they suffered injuries at nearly the exact same time. But it seems like the Avalanche and head coach Jared Bednar are going to get Makar back sooner than they expected.

Makar spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday and gave a positive update per Colorado Hockey Now that the coaching staff and fans could get excited about. He said that he will be back in the lineup when the Avalanche host the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Getting Makar back for this matchup is huge as the Canadiens recently acquired Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings and he recently made his debut a few nights ago. And this matchup should garner more attention to the media and the hockey world with Larkin's acquisition.

The Avalanche getting Makar back now right before the Thanksgiving break is huge as he should slot right back in on the top defensive pairing for Bednar and crew. And Makar being back now takes the weight off of the rest of the defenseman as Makar also plays on the top power play unit and covers a lot of minutes every game.

Mike Reilly should be the scratch with Makar on his way back

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Mike Reilly. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Makar went down with his injury, it did not take long for the Avalanche and general manager Joe Sakic to make a corresponding move. They ended up claiming defenseman Mike Reilly off of waivers as Reilly is a veteran who has a bunch of NHL experience playing for several teams in the past.

And Reilly has been that depth guy that has been playing steady for the Avalanche ever since they lost Makar due to injury. But with Makar on his way back into the lineup and being able to take his top pairing role and role as the power play quarterback on the top unit back, Reilly seems to be the odd man out.

Reilly has been on the ice the least among Bednar's six current defensemen. And with Reilly not getting as much ice time as the other defensemen on the roster, it seems to be an easy decision on who to replace with Makar coming back into the lineup.

Reilly has done more than enough and has played his part for Colorado. There are just circumstances in play with the star defenseman ready to return and ready to provide a big boost to the team.