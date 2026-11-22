There were already plenty of struggles with the Colorado Avalanche before Nathan MacKinnon went out with an injury, but now they have gotten worse. An injury that seemed like a temporary setback in the beginning has been confirmed to be more serious, with MacKinnon being sidelined for three times the original estimate.

Head coach Jared Bednar confirmed on Saturday that MacKinnon is expected to be out for 12 weeks after he underwent additional medical evaluations and even saw a specialist.

Instead of being ready in December, MacKinnon will now have to watch the team play until some time in February.

The team has already demonstrated that they can respond and win without MacKinnon on the ice, but doing it consistently for three months rather than a few weeks is going to be quite a bit more challenging.

So, is it time to consider outside help, or can the Avalanche stay alive with their current depth?

Brock Nelson and Nazem Kadri Face Biggest Test

Colorado Avalanche center Brock Nelson Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With MacKinnon down, Bednar made the decision to move Brock Nelson and Nazem Kadri into the top two center roles. While both have considerable experience, their responsibilities are increasing.

“If you’re like sort of pinpointing a couple guys that you need to sort of step up in these situations, they’re going to do some heavy lifting here,” Bednar said on Saturday, according to Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

“It’s those two guys because the matchups are going to get tougher for them on some nights. So you’ve got to be able to defend against other teams’ top guys and then you still need those guys to help chip in some offense.”

Nelson proved he can take on the responsibility. He scored twice and added an assist in the 4-0 shutout of the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Nelson has been on the top line between Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas.

Kadri has also helped stabilize the second line.

While both have been adding value to the team, it would be unreasonable to believe that either player can replace MacKinnon’s production by themselves.

MacKinnon has recorded 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points through 20 games. He leads the team in points and assists.

His 1.5 points per game is going to be hard to replace and it is going to take the entire lineup doing just a little more.

Is Avalanche Depth Enough?

Colorado Avalanche center Parker Kelly Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado has several options at center beyond Nelson and Kadri. Nicolas Roy and Fedor Svechkov and even Parker Kelly can step in when necessary. So, for the immediate future, Bednar should be able to manage the lineup.

The key to all of this right now is balancing the immediate needs and preserving resources and talent for a potential Staley Cup run.

Acquiring another experienced center could provide some relief, but that comes with a cost. In order to gain another player, the organization will have to give up assets or take on additional salary.

Either one comes with more consequences later on. What happens when MacKinnon returns? Any move right now has to make sense in the future as well.

Patience could be key here.

Nelson and Kadri have the experience to handle larger roles, they have already shown they can. With discipline on defense, reliable goaltending and an overall increase in production across the lineup, the Avalanche can continue to win and hold their own without MacKinnon.

The next few weeks will help determine whether Colorado has enough depth on its roster or whether general manager Joe Sakic needs to get to work finding help.