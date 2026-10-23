Avalanche Get Timely Reinforcement as Logan O’Connor Returns

All signs point to Logan O'Connor making his debut for the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 23 as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

O'Connor has not yet taken to the ice for the 2026-27 NHL season, as the winger took time off from the Avalanche due to the passing of his father — Myles O'Connor — who suddenly died at age 59. The passing of his father came after Logan sustained a preseason lower-body injury on Sept. 21. Logan's confirmed return comes after he was seen skating on the fourth line during Colorado's Oct. 22 practice.

Logan O’Connor is on the ice in a 4th line green sweater this morning #Avs #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/i4ZxntWJKz — Hockey Mountain High (@HockeyMtnHighCO) October 22, 2026

In corresponding moves, Gavin Brindley was reassigned to the AHL Colorado Eagles while Taylor Makar was recalled.

Brindley has played four games for the Avs so far this year and tallied an assist against the Devils on Oct. 20. Just 22, Brindley is greatly expected to see a larger role with the Eagles.

Colorado Avalanche center Gavin Brindley Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Logan is likely to slot in on the fourth line with Parker Kelly.

Logan O’Connor Returns at Ideal Time for Avalanche

Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said Logan's return will provide the Avs with a much-needed boost.

"Putting Parker Kelly and OC [O’Connor] and that line back together — that helps. They’re a momentum-turning line," Bednar said per Mile High Sports. "They can grind teams down in the offensive zone, get a shift started your way when other lines are having trouble because of their forechecking ability, because of their work ethic, because of their detail in the offensive zone, and it can help get it started, so other lines can sort of find their footing."

Kelly is currently averaging 12:49 TOI this year and has posted five points across one goal and four assists. He's stated he's looking forward to playing alongside Logan again.

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) skates during the second period. Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I got my guy coming back with me, Logan, and [I'm] really excited for him to get back in the lineup. It just feels like a long time in the making. Didn’t really get to play with him at all last year, with his injuries and stuff. So to have him miss the first couple games this year was tough,” Kelly also said per Mile High Sports. "I’m just really excited for him to come help me out because he’s a great player and he brings so much to this room. We all just love having him on the ice with us. We’re just over the moon to have him back in the lineup."

Logan, a Greater Houston, Texas, native, was originally inked to a six-year contract with the Avalanche after having gone undrafted following playing three seasons at the University of Denver and winning a National Championship in 2016-17.

He sits with 105 career points (45 goals, 60 assists) as he embarks on his 2026-27 season.

The Avs will enter play against the Lightning with 11 points in the Central Division via a 5-4-1 record.

Puck drop between the Avalanche and Tampa Bay is slated for 8:00 p.m. Central at Ball Arena.