Avalanche Have a Goaltending Decision They Didn't Expect to Make
For several years, it seemed like the Colorado Avalanche couldn’t figure out the answer for the goal.
Now, they might have more answers than they know what to do with.
Coming into training camp, the Avalanche have Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood returning, and both appear to be 100% healthy. As a team, they won the William M. Jennings Trophy last season.
Right behind them is a 23-year-old prospect, Ilya Nabokov. He is moving to North America soon and will be trying to establish himself as the future of the net.
This isn’t really a “problem,” more of a question. They have two exceptional goaltenders and one more following. Who will be Colorado’s No. 1 goaltender for the 2026-27 season?
Scott Wedgewood Changed the Equation
Colorado acquired Blackwood during the 2024-25 season and went on to sign him to a five-year contract extension. So, the long-term plan seemed obvious.
Blackwood was going to be the guy in the net.
Then 2025-26 happened.
Blackwood had to sit out during the beginning of the season with a lower-body injury. Wedgewood didn’t miss a beat and took full advantage of the opportunity in front of him.
He didn’t just come in and play well; he put together the best season of his entire NHL career.
Wedgewood went on to finish 31-6-6 with a 2.02 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and four shutouts. Those are elite stats. When viewing qualified NHL goaltenders, he led the league in both goals-against average and save percentage.
Blackwood was good, too.
After his return, he came back with a 23-10-2 with a 2.51 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and three shutouts.
Those are good numbers, and nothing anyone should be concerned with.
The trouble is, Wedgewood was better.
That’s what makes the start of training camp interesting.
What Does a Healthy Blackwood Change?
The truth of the situation is that Blackwood never really got the chance to start last season on equal footing.
He missed the entire first month due to an injury and by the time he could get back on the ice, Wedgewood had already taken control and established himself on the ice.
This year, that is not the case.
Blackwood is expected to enter training camp healthy (as are all of the Avalanche players). This will give the team ample opportunity to reset the competition in the net.
Does Bednar immediately return to Blackwood as the main guy? Does Wedgewood’s performance last season earn him the right to remain the No. 1? Will Bednar opt for something that looks a lot closer to an even split?
Or even, does Colorado just ride the wave and go with the one playing better at the time?
I’m not sure there is a wrong answer here. What is for sure is, this is a really good problem to have.
Goaltending Is Not a Problem
Joe Sakic certainly isn’t concerned about the goaltending issue.
After the season was over, Sakic weighed in via NHL.com.
"Goaltending was not an issue all year," Sakic said. "I liked the way they operated. They both played well and I expect them to be even better next year and a little stronger."
Who could argue with that?
The Avalance finished the regular season with the league’s best defensive numbers. The two goaltenders combined for 54 victories and seven shutouts.
Ilya Nabokov
Depth isn’t the problem here either. Ilya Nabokov has arrived in North America and will begin the season with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL.
This gives the team something they haven’t had very often during their championship window: a legitimate young prospect developing behind the NHL tandem.
Yes, there will be an adjustment period and he is going to have to develop.
Nabokov is going to have to adjust to the smaller North American ice surface, different shooting angles and a new league. Colorado isn’t in a rush and they can give him the time he needs to adjust and become the best player he can be.
Now, if he adapts quickly, then the conversation changes again. Wedgewood is under contract through 2026-27. Blackwood is signed through 2029-30.
There is an obvious potential succession plan, but no one knows if or when Nabokov will develop into the goaltender Colorado believes he can.
Avalanche Suddenly Have Options
The Avalanche don’t need to feel pressure here. They can let this situation play itself out.
Blackwood gets a healthy start and the opportunity to reestablish himself. Wedgewood gets the chance to prove last season wasn’t a fluke. Nabokov can develop in the AHL without being rushed.
There isn’t a crisis or even a controversy. It is simply a question that Colorado likely didn’t expect to have to answer when it committed long-term to Blackwood.
What happens if Wedgewood keeps playing like a No. 1 goaltender?