Avalanche Have Weapon No Other NHL Team Could Match Last Season
You don't need advanced statistics to know the Colorado Avalanche can fly. Anyone who has watched Nathan MacKinnon blow through the neutral zone, Martin Necas turn on the jets or Cale Makar seemingly go from zero to 60 in the blink of an eye already knows that. But the numbers show just how much speed the Avalanche have at their disposal.
According to an article by Jon Lane of NHL.com, Troy Perlowitz, citing NHL EDGE tracking data, said Colorado recorded 2,643 bursts of at least 20 mph during the 2025-26 regular season, more than any other team in the NHL. Pete Jensen of NHL.com noted the Avalanche also led the NHL with 37 bursts of at least 22 mph during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In other words, trying to keep up with the Avalanche can be easier said than done.
MacKinnon Remains the Engine
Any conversation about speed in Colorado has to start with MacKinnon. The reigning Richard Trophy winner has made a living turning NHL defensemen into helpless spectators once he gets rolling through the neutral zone.
According to NHL.com's Fantasy Hockey Staff, MacKinnon reached at least 20 mph 455 times during the regular season, second in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, who had 681. MacKinnon wasn't just repeatedly hitting the 20-mph mark. Jensen reported that his top speed during the regular season was 24.78 mph, second-fastest in the NHL behind Beck Malenstyn's 24.94 mph.
MacKinnon's speed isn't just for show, either. The Avalanche superstar poured in a career-high and league-leading 53 goals and 127 points last season. The scary part for opponents is that slowing down MacKinnon doesn't necessarily mean slowing down the Avalanche.
Necas Gives Colorado Another Gear
If dealing with MacKinnon wasn't enough, opponents also have to contend with Necas. Jensen reported that Necas registered 348 bursts of at least 20 mph last season, sixth-most in the NHL. Perlowitz noted that made Colorado the only team in the league with two players ranked among the top 10 in that category. Jensen also added that Necas also led the entire NHL with 1,030 bursts between 18 and 20 mph.
Necas has shown he can do more than crack the 20-mph barrier. He reached 24.49 mph against the Avalanche on December 5, 2024, while still playing for the Carolina Hurricanes. As Perlowitz reported, at the time, it was the second-fastest speed recorded during the NHL EDGE tracking era, which began in 2021-22. Good luck catching him once he gets going.
Having MacKinnon and Necas coming over the boards is already enough speed to give opposing defensemen nightmares. Then there's the guy playing behind them.
Makar Can Fly, Too
Cale Makar might play defense, but there isn't much about his game that resembles a traditional stay-at-home blueliner. According to Jensen, Makar recorded 223 bursts of at least 20 mph during the regular season, second among NHL defensemen, behind only Calder Trophy winner Matthew Schaefer's 269.
Makar cranked things up another notch in the postseason. Jensen reported that Makar led the NHL with a maximum skating speed of 23.92 mph, the fastest maximum skating speed recorded by any NHL player during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
That's what makes Colorado's speed so difficult to handle. Makar doesn't have to wait for MacKinnon, Necas, or another forward to carry the puck through the neutral zone. He can grab it in his own end, hit another gear, and create the attack himself. And when Makar has MacKinnon and Necas flying alongside him, opposing teams have a decision to make. Pick your poison.
Speed Is Part of the Avalanche Identity
In the Jon Lane article on NHL.com, Perlowitz stated MacKinnon and Necas combined for 803 bursts of at least 20 mph last season. That's an eye-popping number by itself. It's even more impressive when you consider those 803 bursts accounted for about 30% of Colorado's NHL-leading total of 2,643.
That means nearly 70% of the Avalanche's 20-plus-mph bursts came from somebody other than their two speediest forwards. That's what separates Colorado from a team that simply happens to have a couple of fast players.
Speed is woven throughout the Avalanche lineup, and the results speak for themselves. Jensen reported Colorado averaged an NHL-best 3.63 goals per game last season. There isn't much mystery surrounding what the Avalanche want to do. They want to attack, force defenders onto their heels and make opponents keep up. They know what's coming. Keeping up with it is another matter.