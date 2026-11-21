When Nathan MacKinnon went down in their game against the Ottawa Senators in the second period, after the game it was reported that he would miss around 4 weeks. Not the greatest news, but considering the circumstances, it's not the worst.

Though the worst might have just come true.

Head coach Jared Bednar said following practice that MacKinnon will now be out for 3 months after being re-evaluated… “He saw specialists, saw some other doctors after we returned, and we got a new timeline on him," Bednar said. "It'll be approximately 12 weeks."

The injury occurred when he was cross-checked by Artum Zub, leaving him in pain and favoring the right side of his hip when he got up and headed to the tunnel with the help of the team trainers.

With 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points in 20 games, MacKinnon started the season doing what he does best, and now the Avalanche are going to need to overcome that missing factor for quite a while, leaning toward him returning around mid-to-late February if the 12-week window stays intact and there are no setbacks.

What was supposed to be a window for Cale Makar and MacKinnon to be back in the lineup for the 2027 Winter Classic against the Utah Mammoth is now out of the window due to this setback.

Need To Keep Pushing Forward

Nathan MacKinnon (29) Cale Makar (8) Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the news is devastating for the team, there is no point in dwelling on the fact; they need to keep pushing to make sure that whenever MacKinnon does return, he is back at 100% and ready to help this team either stay in the race for the top spot in the Central Division or keep within it.

Outside of a poor performance against the Mammoth, the team had a great showing against the Montreal Canadiens and the Anaheim Ducks. Brock Nelson, Artturi Lehkonen, Gabriel Landeskog, and Martin Necas all stepped up in those wins and will need to continue to do so in this tough division.

This team showed they are good enough to stay a playoff team without MacKinnon and Makar, but both of those guys take this team to another level. If they can continue to gather points while MacKinnon is out and wait for the return of Makar, they can easily still compete for another Stanley Cup.