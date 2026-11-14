Avalanche Must Find Answers if Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar Injuries Linger

There are certain players whose absence cannot be adequately measured by statistics alone. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar belong in that category.

The Colorado Avalanche received an unwelcome reminder Thursday night when both superstars departed with lower-body injuries during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Their availability remains unclear, and although the Avalanche can hope neither injury proves serious, the possibility of an extended absence presents an uncomfortable reality. The Avalanche may have to discover how much they can accomplish without the two players most responsible for driving their success.

MacKinnon entered Thursday with 30 points in 20 games, while Makar had 23 points in 19 contests. Their contributions extend beyond scoring, influencing virtually every aspect of Colorado's offensive approach.

Replacing that production won't fall on one player's shoulders.

Replacing MacKinnon and Makar

Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas. Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin Necas figures to assume greater responsibility generating offense, particularly if MacKinnon misses significant time. His speed and creativity make him a natural candidate to drive possession and create opportunities for teammates.

Brock Nelson could also become increasingly important. The veteran center has the experience to handle additional minutes and difficult matchups, responsibilities that become more demanding without MacKinnon anchoring the lineup.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog has already shown his ability to contribute when Colorado needs him most. His power-play goal against the Senators gave him three goals over his previous two games, an encouraging development for a player whose leadership could become especially valuable.

Artturi Lehkonen and Parker Kelly also provided evidence Thursday that Colorado's supporting cast is capable of answering difficult circumstances.

Lehkonen scored on the power play, while Kelly's shorthanded goal erased Ottawa's two-goal advantage. Landeskog would give the Avalanche the lead before the Senators rallied.

Defensively, Devon Toews and Brent Burns would face increased responsibility should Makar remain sidelined. Toews' positioning and puck movement could help stabilize the blue line, while Burns' experience offers another option for additional minutes and power-play duties.

The Avalanche will also need more dependable goaltending. Scott Wedgewood has struggled recently, and preventing avoidable goals becomes increasingly important when a team's offensive firepower is compromised.

There is, however, a distinction between surviving a few games without elite talent and sustaining success over an extended period.

The Avalanche have enough experienced players to remain competitive, but asking them to replace two of the NHL's premier performers indefinitely would be unrealistic.

The Avalanche visit Montreal on Saturday, with coach Jared Bednar still awaiting clarity on the status of his injured stars.