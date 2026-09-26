Avalanche Hoping Zachary L'Heureux Can Give Them the Edge They've Been Missing

When it comes to speed, skill and star power, the Colorado Avalanche aren't lacking in that department.

Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas and Cale Makar ensure that. What the Avalanche have sought is another player capable of making opponents miserable, especially when games become heavier and space disappears.

That's where Zachary L'Heureux enters the picture.

Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic didn't bring L'Heureux aboard expecting him to be another 30-goal scorer on the roster. L'Heureux has nine career goals in 87 career NHL games, so that probably won't be happening anytime soon.

Sakic brought L'Heureux in because he can affect games in ways that don't always appear in the box score. Sakic realized the Avalanche needed a player like L'Heureux in last year's playoffs and L'Heureux checked all of Sakic's boxes. L'Heureux brings physicality, relentless forechecking, the ability to irritate the opposition, a high hit rate, and he doesn't shy away from playing in the dirty areas.

While his toughness is a key attribute to his game, it has also created problems for L'Heureux throughout his career. Accoring to Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News, L'Heureux has been suspended 12 times for 42 total games throughout his 6 seasons in the QMJHL, AHL, and NHL (2019-2024).

The Avalanche aren't asking L'Heureux to take his foot off the gas when it comes to the style of game he plays. Doing that would eliminate much of what makes him valuable.

Instead, the Avs want him to learn the difference between aggression that changes a game and aggression that hurts his own team. Being only 23 years old, L'Heureux is still young enough that his NHL identity isn't fully established.

If he can combine his edge with responsible defensive play and some secondary offense, he could turn himself into a legitimate everyday NHL forward rather than someone inserted into the lineup strictly to be a human pinball against the opposition.

L'Heureux won't just blend into one of the most talented lineups. He will stand out by making it a little harder for teams to play against. If he can play his brand of hockey that makes it a nightmare for opposing teams instead of a nightmare for the Avalanche, the Avs may have found exactly the type of player they were missing.

For a team with Stanley Cup aspirations, complementary players are especially important. MacKinnon, Makar and Necas can drive the Avalanche, but playoff series often turn on contributions from players farther down the lineup. The Avs are hoping L'Heureux can provide that extra spark that can elevate them in the postseason.