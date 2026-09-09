Avalanche Participate in Second Annual Youth Development Camp
Brock Nelson, Logan O’Connor and Josh Manson of the Colorado Avalanche were recently on the ice as guest coaches for the second annual Colorado Avalanche Youth Development Camp.
The camp took place from Aug. 29-30, with youth hockey players from across Colorado participating. In addition, the camp featured on-ice sessions with special guest coaches, dryland workouts and a video meeting with Avalanche Video Coach Brett Heimlich. Former Colorado players Milan Hejduk, John-Michael Liles and Mark Rycroft also served as guest coaches.
Avalanche Youth Hockey Program Coordinator Jason Baskind said the second annual event was extra special to the Avs.
"Year two of our Avalanche Youth Development Camp was incredibly special, and seeing it grow from our first year was really rewarding,” Baskind said per NHL.com.
"At the end of the day, it's about more than just a fun hockey camp. We want these kids to feel connected to the Avalanche organization. For many of these players, getting to learn from current Avalanche players, coaches and alumni is something they may never forget."
The weekend was dedicated to celebrating hockey and highlighting the sport's growth throughout the State of Colorado. The camp focused on the Avalanche's commitment to promoting the game.
Logan O’Connor Gives Back to Colorado Youth Hockey Community
The Colorado Avalanche Youth Development Camps combine focused on-ice training, off-ice skill development and interactive hockey IQ sessions to help young athletes elevate their game.
O'Connor said participating in the Avs' youth hockey program is important to him because it brings back memories from his youth playing days.
“Even growing up, being a kid out there, I remember when NHL players would come out for hockey camps or a random day on the ice,” O’Connor said. “Those are memories I remember. And I hope for those kids, I can pay that forward a little bit to them.”
The camp is for ages 9-12, with 46 youth hockey players participating.
Boosting players' confidence while also growing a love for the game are key missions for the camp. Those who enroll also receive exclusive Avalanche camp gear and a ticket to a preseason game while they sharpen their on-ice fundamentals.
Avalanche Youth Hockey Program Coordinator Jackson Woodcock said his priority with the Colorado Avalanche Youth Development Camp revolves around a love for the sport of hockey.
“As a kid growing up, some of my most prominent hockey memories came from opportunities like this,” Woodcock said. “I feel like these days, hockey can be so serious, especially for young kids. Our goal was to give these youth players something where they could still get high-level coaching but just enjoy the game and have fun where it really matters. It was also so awesome to see the way that the players, coaches, and alumni interacted with the kids. It’s just awesome to see everyone’s love for the game from all different levels shared in one place.”
The Avalanche will play a total of four exhibition games in their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign — two as the home team and two as the visitors. Colorado's preseason opens at Ball Arena on Sept. 20 against the Utah Mammoth.