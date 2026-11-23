With their second-to-last pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Colorado Avalanche selected Ondrej Ruml from the OHL Ottawa 67’s with the #214 pick, before making their last pick in the draft with the #215 pick.

Despite it being so late in the draft, hearing his name called is something every hockey player dreams of, no matter the pick or round. All the work he has put in has now come true, and he is experiencing a moment in life he will never forget.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously being drafted is a big thing for you. It's just a little kid's dream come true, and it was unbelievable.”

I was fortunate enough to sit down and talk to Ruml about this crazy past year. He shared his experience with the draft process, his thoughts on entering his second season with the 67’s, and went over his rookie season. As well as his process of coming from Czechia and comparing the game overseas to here.

In his pre-draft season, he finished with 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points in his rookie season with the Ottawa 67’s, his first professional season, coming over from Czechia, where he last played with HC Dynamo Pardubice U17 in the Czechia U17 league. He also got into games in the U20 league.

At 6 feet and 172 pounds, Ruml is a left-shot puck-moving defenseman that many scouts heading into the draft liked what his game brought, but he just wasn’t at the same level as other defensemen, and his areas of weakness needed to improve if he wanted to take that next step.

His skating with and without the puck is his major standout. A fast skater with smooth strides who can explode with ease and is confident and smart with the puck, able to exit the defensive zone under control while controlling the puck with ease on the offensive side, including the power play.

“I'm a defenceman who's trying to skate as much as possible. I think I'm a pretty good skater, and I think I have good vision, and I try to support offense when I can and just be good in the back and as well in the front.”

Though in a world with bigger players coming into the league at all positions, his frame, especially for a defenseman, was a major issue. With players like Matthew Schaefer, Moritz Seider, Owen Power, Luke Hughes, and Simon Nemec, prospects with bigger sizes are able to do what they do on offense and bring size and physicality on defense.

Scouts worry about his ability to defend against the rush and play against competition from players who are bigger and much more physical than he is, given his size and frame, especially in the NHL. Though Ruml knows that, given his body size, he still needs to put in the work to make sure that when those scenarios come around, he is ready to tackle them in any way possible.

“I was trying to get stronger because getting older, you're going to play against stronger guys and the bigger guys. So just put some weight on and be better in defense with the one-on-one battles…

Even as he grows, it's not just about hoping to grow a couple more inches or put on some more muscle; it's about learning your body and how to use it to the best of your abilities against these larger frames and knowing when brain can beat brawn.

“So yeah, let's say I'm not the biggest and if I know I'm going to want to battle with the six-six guy, I know I'm probably not stronger, so just be more, what's it called, be more smarter in the battle. Just, oh, I don't need to play body, just play stick and just grab the puck. I don't need to push him. So yeah, I mean this is the biggest thing, just work on your smartness and your weaknesses.”

Transitioning From Czechia To North America

Michael Berchild (USA) Ondrej Ruml (CZE) Credit: OIS/Joel Marklund-(USA) TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A major factor in Ruml’s game is his transition from playing in Czechia to playing in the OHL, the process of transitioning his game, and how the two leagues play very differently from each other.

“The first big change was the speed of the game. Everything was faster. I remember my first exhibition game for Ottawa, my first shift in my head, I was like, "Oh my God, what's going on?... But after you just spend a week here and you just get used to it, so you're adapting”

Now in his second season, with a full year behind him, Ruml is more comfortable with not only how his game is progressing but also with the support of the team and his teammates behind him, who are continuing to help him grow as a player and improve every day.

“It's the second year, so you had more coaches trust, you had bigger ice time, and I'm just trying to be, I don't know, more free on the ice. Don't be scared to do something and just play my game. And that helps me a lot. From the start, I was just feeling great coming from the avalanche camp and I was confident. And right now I just try to keep it going as much as possible.”

Ruml will be an interesting prospect to watch for the Avalanche. At 18, he's going to be a development project we won’t see for quite some time, but he has the tangibles the Avalanche quite like in their defensemen. Now it's time for Ruml to take those traits and continue to grow as a player and show the Avalanche why he was the right guy to take.