Avalanche Prospects Have Something to Prove After Brutal NHL Ranking
The Colorado Avalanche have been criticized lately for their prospect pool.
The young crew should now have some opportunities to change that narrative.
Scott Wheeler of The Athletic recently spent time ranking the top 150 young players and prospects in the NHL organizations. Colorado didn’t have a single one.
The Avalanche were one of only two organizations that missed the list. They were joined by the Florida Panthers.
While it isn’t a secret that the team has been focused on veteran talent and keeping their championship window open with an incredibly strong core, it seems brutal.
There’s a chance for some of Colorado’s youth to make a statement. The Avalanche’s Rookie Faceoff roster was officially released and shows games against the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Gold Knights coming soon. This is a great chance to show that there is more in the pipeline than the team is being given credit for.
Avalanche Shut Out of Top 150
This isn’t the first time, and it likely won’t be the last time the prospect pool for Colorado is overlooked.
Wheeler released his ranking of the NHL’s top 100 drafted prospects in July and the Avalanche didn’t make that list either.
The new rankings cast a bigger net, and still no Colorado players.
This list includes young players throughout NHL organizations who are under 23. That includes established stars like Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard, all the way to prospects who haven’t played in the NHL yet.
Checked again, still no Avs on the list.
While Colorado and Florida were left off, the San Jose Sharks led the list with nine.
While the Avalanche didn’t directly have a player on the list, there was one with a connection.
Calum Ritchie was traded to the New York Islanders as part of the deal for Brock Nelson in March of 2025. He made the list in the 5A tier.
That example pretty much explains how Colorado ended up in this position. Training talented youth for veterans to win now.
Part of the Contending Price
Everyone knows it. The fans, the critics, the team, everyone. Colorado’s prospect pool is pretty thin. But there is a really obvious explanation.
The organization has operated in a win-now mode for years. Draft picks and talented prospects have been more like currency rather than a building block.
Joe Sakic has built a roster around Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar by using the prospects for trades.
Ritchie became Nelson. The story repeats itself. Add to that the fact that Colorado is successful, which causes them to be later in line for the draft picks.
Eventually, it catches you.
A weak prospect ranking isn’t really any evidence that the organization has failed. It just shows where the team has placed its priorities.
Colorado Looking for Someone to Stand Up
The Rookie Faceoff is worth watching. This team can only use the win-now excuse for so long. The core is aging. At some point, the organization is going to have to face the music and start developing more talent in its pipeline.
The Avalanche roster released on Thursday for the Rookie Faceoff has Ilya Nabokov as the most recognizable name. He will be part of the team that takes on Anaheim on Sept. 12 and then Vegas on Sept. 13.
He has consistently been viewed as one of Colorado’s most interesting players in its system. Now, he will get the chance to show that he can compete.
He’s not the only player worth watching, though.
T.J. Hughes Could Change the Conversation
The Avalanche could have found a diamond in the rough with T.J. Hughes. He was not drafted and instead bet on himself. He emerged as a free agent and Colorado signed him in April.
Sean Behrens and Alex Gagne are also guys to watch. They don’t have to be superstars; they just need to start showing signs that they can emerge as NHL players.
Avalanche Don’t Need Another MacKinnon
This isn’t a rebuilding franchise. Colorado doesn’t need the prospect pool to produce a superstar. I mean, it would be great if it did, but the pressure isn’t there.
MacKinnon is already here. Makar is now signed through 2034. Martin Necas is here for the long-term.
Colorado needs affordable players who are capable of filling out the roster around the superstars this team already has.
While the headlines often focus on the stars, a dependable third-line forward is important. A defenseman capable of hitting the ice and consuming minutes matters. Goaltending depth on inexpensive contracts is a plus.
When the salary cap is mostly committed to stars, these men coming out of the shadows are increasingly important.
No, the perception of the prospect pool for Colorado isn’t going to change in two games of a rookie showcase. But, someone can start to change the conversation. One or two can turn heads and begin to be in the NHL spotlight.
The Avalanche has spent years sacrificing pieces of the future to win right now. The strategy is understandable and, quite literally, fun for the fans.
Now we just need another Stanley Cup banner hanging inside Ball Arena and it will make defending the prospect pool ranking a lot easier.