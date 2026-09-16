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Avalanche Release Full Training Camp Details

The Colorado Avalanche have now fully released their schedule and roster for this year's training camp ahead of the approaching 2026-27 NHL season.

Jennifer Streeter

Ball Arena, Colorado Avalanche, Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ball Arena, Colorado Avalanche, Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The Colorado Avalanche have officially set their roster for this year's training camp. The full roster is as follows, in numerical order.

Colorado Avalanche 2026 Training Camp Roster
Colorado Avalanche 2026 Training Camp Roster / COURTESY: Colorado Avalanche

Camp groups are to be announced at a later date. Below is also the full list of the three-day training camp schedule — courtesy of NHL.com — which precedes the Avalanche's first exhibition game against the Utah Mammoth on Sept. 20 at Ball Arena.

Avalanche Training Camp Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Players to report for medicals and media.

The Avalanche will then have three consecutive days of full-team practices to open camp.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Training Camp at Family Sports                              

Group 1 on ice: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Group 2 on ice: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

Training Camp at Family Sports

Group 2 on ice: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Group 1 on ice: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Training Camp at Family Sports                              

Group 1 on ice: 8:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.             

Group 2 on ice: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Colorado will host the Utah Mammoth at Ball Arena on Sept. 20, for the Avalanche's first exhibition game of the year.

Preseason Game No. 1 – vs. Utah Mammoth

Puck Drop – 5:00 p.m.

Ball Arena, Denver, Colo.

Colorado Training Camp Roster Details

The Avalanche have 29 forwards, 20 defensemen, and seven goaltenders across the previously attached training camp roster.

Due to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), training camps and preseason are accelerated across the NHL. The Avs will have a mere 13 days before opening night after they take to the ice on Sept. 17th.

Avalanche Riding Wave From Successful 2025-26 Campaign

Colorado's 2025-26 campaign saw the franchise set a single-season franchise record for points, in addition to winning the Central Division and Presidents' Trophy while also advancing to the Western Conference Final.  

How the Avalanche start 2026-27 could also be an indicator of repeating this success, as the Avs began their 30th season without losing in regulation for the first eight games.

Colorado Avalanche Cale Makar Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Colorado Avalanche Cale Makar Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Avs will also be riding a wave of an increase in attention due to Cale Makar's recent offseason signing of an eight-year contract extension through the 2034-35 season featuring a $20.4 million Average Annual Value (AAV) and worth a total of $163.2 million — making Makar the highest-paid player in NHL history.

Colorado will host the Los Angeles Kings on Sept, 30 to open the regular-season. The Avalanche will also see 16 nationally broadcast games in the United States throughout the year.

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Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.

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