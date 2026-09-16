Avalanche Release Full Training Camp Details
The Colorado Avalanche have officially set their roster for this year's training camp. The full roster is as follows, in numerical order.
Camp groups are to be announced at a later date. Below is also the full list of the three-day training camp schedule — courtesy of NHL.com — which precedes the Avalanche's first exhibition game against the Utah Mammoth on Sept. 20 at Ball Arena.
Avalanche Training Camp Schedule
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Players to report for medicals and media.
The Avalanche will then have three consecutive days of full-team practices to open camp.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Training Camp at Family Sports
Group 1 on ice: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Group 2 on ice: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
Training Camp at Family Sports
Group 2 on ice: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Group 1 on ice: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Training Camp at Family Sports
Group 1 on ice: 8:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Group 2 on ice: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Colorado will host the Utah Mammoth at Ball Arena on Sept. 20, for the Avalanche's first exhibition game of the year.
Preseason Game No. 1 – vs. Utah Mammoth
Puck Drop – 5:00 p.m.
Ball Arena, Denver, Colo.
Colorado Training Camp Roster Details
The Avalanche have 29 forwards, 20 defensemen, and seven goaltenders across the previously attached training camp roster.
Due to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), training camps and preseason are accelerated across the NHL. The Avs will have a mere 13 days before opening night after they take to the ice on Sept. 17th.
Avalanche Riding Wave From Successful 2025-26 Campaign
Colorado's 2025-26 campaign saw the franchise set a single-season franchise record for points, in addition to winning the Central Division and Presidents' Trophy while also advancing to the Western Conference Final.
How the Avalanche start 2026-27 could also be an indicator of repeating this success, as the Avs began their 30th season without losing in regulation for the first eight games.
The Avs will also be riding a wave of an increase in attention due to Cale Makar's recent offseason signing of an eight-year contract extension through the 2034-35 season featuring a $20.4 million Average Annual Value (AAV) and worth a total of $163.2 million — making Makar the highest-paid player in NHL history.
Colorado will host the Los Angeles Kings on Sept, 30 to open the regular-season. The Avalanche will also see 16 nationally broadcast games in the United States throughout the year.