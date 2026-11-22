There is never an ideal time to lose two of the finest players of hockey. However, a favorable stretch in the Colorado Avalanche's schedule could help soften the blow of being without Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

Following Thursday's 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, the Avalanche entered a five-day break before returning to action Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens at Ball Arena.

For an organization navigating injuries to several key contributors, the interruption couldn't have arrived at a more convenient juncture.

MacKinnon and Makar sustained lower-body injuries during the second period of Colorado's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on November 12.

Head coach Jared Bednar subsequently announced that MacKinnon would miss approximately one month, while Makar is expected to be sidelined for two weeks.

A Favorable Window for Recovery

Perhaps the biggest consolation for Colorado is how few contests fall within Makar's projected recovery period. The Avalanche play only once between November 20 and Thanksgiving before traveling to Minnesota on Nov. 27 and returning home to face San Jose the following evening.

Should Makar's rehabilitation progress as anticipated, the two-time Norris Trophy winner could miss considerably fewer games than a typical two-week absence would entail.

MacKinnon's situation is more complicated given his longer recovery timeline. Regardless, the temporary lull allows him to spend nearly a quarter of his projected month-long absence recovering without Colorado taking the ice.

The significance of their respective injuries cannot be overstated. Before leaving the lineup, MacKinnon had 30 points through 20 games, while Makar had 23 points in 19 contests. Together, they accounted for 15 goals and 38 assists.

Valuable Time for Bednar and His Supporting Cast

The break also carries benefits beyond the treatment room. The Avalanche have won two of three games without their superstars, defeating Montreal and Anaheim while suffering a 4-1 setback against Utah.

Bednar now had additional practice time to refine his forward combinations, restructure defensive pairings and cultivate familiarity among recently assembled special-teams units.

Those adjustments will become increasingly important when the Avalanche embark on a five-game road trip beginning December 1 in Boston, with stops in Detroit, New York and St. Louis. There is little reason for the Avalanche to accelerate either player's return, especially with more than two-thirds of the regular season remaining.

For a franchise accustomed to relying on MacKinnon's explosiveness and Makar's ingenuity, its most valuable ally this week might simply be the calendar.