Jared Bednar Hints Injured Avalanche Forwards Could Return Soon

The Colorado Avalanche and head coach Jared Bednar having to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen in games, seems to be coming to an end real soon. Bednar told the media recently that two injured forwards will make their return to the lineup this upcoming weekend.

Forwards Zachary L'Heureux and Logan O'Connor, both whom play in the bottom six of the lineup, are expected to play this weekend for the Avalanche. Both will likely take a minute to get back up to speed and get their legs back underneath them.

But it is going to be nice for Bednar and crew to get their guys back and go back to dressing 12 forwards and six defensemen for their full starting lineup. The Avalanche are a team that has Stanley Cup aspirations and having to dress a forward short was not ideal.

While it was a special circumstance, it didn’t seem to hinder the team in their play. The team is off to a 2-0 start this season, already setting records.

But getting back one of their most trusted bottom-six forwards in O'Connor and a forward looking for a fresh start in Colorado is an ideal scenario for the Avalanche. The Avalanche hope they can find their footing quickly and maybe even get on the scoresheet sooner rather than later.

Back-to-Back Is Best Time To Get Reinforcements in the Lineup

Oct 26, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Zachary L'Heureux (68) taps the puck away from Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) in the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Casey Gower-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Knowing that the Avalanche have back-to-back games at the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames this upcoming weekend, it is the perfect time to get these two guys back. Bednar said he will let both guys rotate in the lineup, so they do not play both games is also another thing to monitor.

Knowing that O'Connor and L'Heureux missed time with their injuries, it is possible they are not going to make an immediate impact for the Avalanche. It could take them a few games to get back to knowing how they can play and start helping the Avalanche win games.

But back-to-backs are stingy, given the travel and knowing that both games are in Canada, so that could also be a factor in Bednar not wanting them to play both games. He is trying to play it safe and ease his guys back into the lineup.

But O'Connor is a guy that they rely on in the bottom six and he can play on special teams. So having him back is going to provide a huge spark for the Avalanche and how they play their game.