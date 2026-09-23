Avalanche Make 5 Roster Moves as Training Camp Cuts Continue
In this story:
Per a recent report, the Colorado Avalanche have placed defenseman Domenick Fensore on waivers, among other transactions.
Senior Avalanche reporter Ryan O'Hara first reported the Avalanche placed Fensore on waivers on the afternoon of Sept, 23. In addition, Colorado also released a report that fellow-blueliner Christian Wolanin was also placed on waivers in addition to Fensore. Cooper Gay, Maros Jedlicka and Nikita Prishchepov were reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) training camp.
The current Avalanche preseason roster now sits at 39.
Hank Kempf, Jayson Megna, Nikita Novosyolov, Yanick Turcotte and Jake Wise were previously also reassigned to the Eagles. In addition, Shawn Carrier, Linus Funck, Teddy Lechner, Alexandre Raymond, Ondrej Ruml and Tobias Tvrznik were all reassigned to their respective junior clubs.
The remaining roster is as follows:
Goaltenders (4):
- Ilya Nabokov
- Mackenzie Blackwood
- Scott Wedgewood
- Trent Miner
Defensemen (14):
- Sean Behrens
- Wyatt Amodt
- Devon Toews
- Cale Makar
- Brett Kulak
- Alex Gagne
- Josh Manson
- Gustav Stjernberg
- Noah Juulsen
- Keaton Middleton
- Sam Malinski
- Connor Kelley
- Brent Burns
- Saige Weinstein
Forwards (21):
- Fedor Svechkov
- Nicolas Roy
- Brock Nelson
- T.J. Hughes
- Matt DiMarsico
- Taylor Makar
- Parker Kelly
- Vinnie Hinostroza
- Fabian Lysell
- Logan O'Connor
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Adam Beckman
- Georgii Merkulov
- Gavin Brindley
- Tristen Nielsen
- Artturi Lehkonen
- Zachary L 'Heureux
- Jaden Schwartz
- Martin Necas
- Nazem Kadri
- Gabriel Landeskog.
Avalanche Preseason Results, Schedule So Far
The Avalanche reducing their roster by five comes after the team won their preseason opener against the Utah Mammoth, 4-1. Though, Colorado did lose 3-1 to the Winnipeg Jets on Sep. 21.
Merkulov, Hamilton, Makar, Brindley and Nelson have all scored goals for the Avs throughout the preseason so far.
Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said he's been impressed by a number of players throughout the early preseason.
"I noticed Brinds [Brindley] right away," Bednar previously said to NHL.com when asked which players stood out to him from the first preseason game. "The competitiveness, the speed of the game, his skating — he's quick all over the ice. He was relentless on pucks. I put Taylor Makar in that same category. They both end up scoring, too, because of the same type of thing: quickness, effort [and] competitiveness. And for me, Hughes kind of stood out, especially on the power play. Smart; just moves the puck with great timing to the right guy. Made a bunch of offensive plays. And Nabokov was great in goal, too...Blackwood was really good, too."
Colorado's next preseason games takes place at Ball Arena on Sept. 25 — in which the Avs host the Jets.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.