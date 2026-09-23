Avalanche Make 5 Roster Moves as Training Camp Cuts Continue

Per a recent report, the Colorado Avalanche have placed defenseman Domenick Fensore on waivers, among other transactions.

Senior Avalanche reporter Ryan O'Hara first reported the Avalanche placed Fensore on waivers on the afternoon of Sept, 23. In addition, Colorado also released a report that fellow-blueliner Christian Wolanin was also placed on waivers in addition to Fensore. Cooper Gay, Maros Jedlicka and Nikita Prishchepov were reassigned to the Colorado Eagles’ (AHL) training camp.

The Colorado Avalanche have placed Domenick Fensore on waivers.#goavsgo @thehockeynews — Ryan O'Hara (@OHaraSports) September 23, 2026

The current Avalanche preseason roster now sits at 39.

Hank Kempf, Jayson Megna, Nikita Novosyolov, Yanick Turcotte and Jake Wise were previously also reassigned to the Eagles. In addition, Shawn Carrier, Linus Funck, Teddy Lechner, Alexandre Raymond, Ondrej Ruml and Tobias Tvrznik were all reassigned to their respective junior clubs.

The remaining roster is as follows:

Goaltenders (4):

Ilya Nabokov

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Defensemen (14):

Sean Behrens

Wyatt Amodt

Devon Toews

Cale Makar

Brett Kulak

Alex Gagne

Josh Manson

Gustav Stjernberg

Noah Juulsen

Keaton Middleton

Sam Malinski

Connor Kelley

Brent Burns

Saige Weinstein

Forwards (21):

Fedor Svechkov

Nicolas Roy

Brock Nelson

T.J. Hughes

Matt DiMarsico

Taylor Makar

Parker Kelly

Vinnie Hinostroza

Fabian Lysell

Logan O'Connor

Nathan MacKinnon

Adam Beckman

Georgii Merkulov

Gavin Brindley

Tristen Nielsen

Artturi Lehkonen

Zachary L 'Heureux

Jaden Schwartz

Martin Necas

Nazem Kadri

Gabriel Landeskog.

Avalanche Preseason Results, Schedule So Far

The Avalanche reducing their roster by five comes after the team won their preseason opener against the Utah Mammoth, 4-1. Though, Colorado did lose 3-1 to the Winnipeg Jets on Sep. 21.

Merkulov, Hamilton, Makar, Brindley and Nelson have all scored goals for the Avs throughout the preseason so far.

Colorado Avalanche Gavin Brindley Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said he's been impressed by a number of players throughout the early preseason.

"I noticed Brinds [Brindley] right away," Bednar previously said to NHL.com when asked which players stood out to him from the first preseason game. "The competitiveness, the speed of the game, his skating — he's quick all over the ice. He was relentless on pucks. I put Taylor Makar in that same category. They both end up scoring, too, because of the same type of thing: quickness, effort [and] competitiveness. And for me, Hughes kind of stood out, especially on the power play. Smart; just moves the puck with great timing to the right guy. Made a bunch of offensive plays. And Nabokov was great in goal, too...Blackwood was really good, too."

Colorado's next preseason games takes place at Ball Arena on Sept. 25 — in which the Avs host the Jets.