Avalanche Have a Training Camp Battle That Could Get Crowded Fast
Let’s be honest, there isn’t really a lot of controversy around the Colorado Avalanche’s lineup. The team has several established stars that know their place.
Even before training camp begins in almost exactly one month, the lineup is nearly set.
Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas, and the rest of the established stars aren’t coming in fighting for a spot. The same can be said for many of the veterans Joe Sakic has assembled for this contending team.
The bottom six of the lineup, though, could be a different story.
Colorado added a lot of affordable options and younger talent during the offseason. There’s a possibility that the bottom six could be a crowded competition during training camp.
Jared Bednar will have plenty of options when it comes to ice time.
Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L’Heureaux came from the Nashville Predators. Fabian Lysell arrived from the Boston Bruins. Veterans like Vinnie Hinostroza will also provide options.
It’s entirely possible that there won't be enough minutes each night to keep everyone happy. That fact alone should make training camp interesting.
Fabian Lysell Has the Most to Gain
There may not be a player with more to gain or more opportunity than Lysell.
He is a former first-round pick who has spent most of his professional career proving that his offensive ability can translate to the NHL on a consistent basis.
His results last season reminded everyone of his talent.
Lysell recorded 17 goals and 42 points in 57 AHL games with Providence. Colorado acquired him in a trade for Ivan Ivan. They subsequently signed him to a one-year deal.
Given that he is just 23, this could be an important opportunity for him.
Colorado isn’t looking for him to be a top-six forward immediately. In fact, they don’t even need him to be. If he can provide speed and secondary scoring on the bottom six, it could be difficult for Bednar to leave him off the lineup.
That would force someone else to give up minutes. But who?
Svechkov Has a Good Head Start
Svechkov is not in the same situation as Lysell. Yes, he is young. In fact, the same age. But he is not a prospect trying to earn his NHL debut.
He has already appeared in 122 NHL games over the past two seasons. Last year with Nashville, he played in 70 games and recorded four goals and 17 points.
That experience should give him an advantage when it comes time to earn a spot. He will have a lot to offer Colorado as a valuable two-way center who can contribute defensively and potentially help on a penalty kill.
The question isn’t whether he belongs on the NHL roster, it is about where he fits and what his role with be with the Avalanche.
Don’t Forget Zachary L’Heureux
L’Heureux will make the competition even more interesting. Here is another 23-year-old. He’s already got 87 NHL games under his belt over the course of two seasons.
In the Jack Drury and Chase Bradley trade to Nashville, L’Heureux and Svechkov came to Colorado.
L’Heureux’s physical style makes him different from Lysell as well. His case for playing time will be built around offensive upside. He could bring more energy to the bottom six for the Avalanche.
The choices that will be faced by Bednar aren’t necessarily about who is the best because each offers different strengths. The choice will be about what is best for the team and what the lineup needs.
Someone Could Get Squeezed
Depth is a luxury and Colorado is glad to have it. They have so many players that have NHL experience that it is going to make some of the decisions tough.
Signing Hinostroza added veteran depth and yet again another choice.
If Lysell has an impressive camp and Svechkov proves he is ready for increased responsibility, Colorado looks strong. It will be hard for Bednar to take L’Heureux out of the lineup if he looks good at camp as well.
This is not a bad problem to have by any means.
Training camp won’t be about finding someone to fill a hole for this team. It should be centered around knowing who to use in certain situations.
There is no doubt that Colorado is going to end up with more capable players than available jobs.
For a team looking to win the championship, this is exactly the kind of problem they need. Bednar isn’t going to need the same setup every night, and he won’t need them to play the same role.
These choices will be the reason the Avalanche succeed in every situation if everyone plays up to their ability.