Avalanches’ Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar Exit Game Against Senators

Both Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar have left the game after sustaining injuries in the second period against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Cale Makar was hurt earlier in the second period. The play that took place was pretty harmless, with no contact involved. Makar, in the offensive zone, came down the boards to retrieve the puck from Kadri, stopped hard, and seemed to maybe tweak something.

Later replays showed he was hunching over while the play was dead. He was already not 100%, as he was already dealing with some mysterious injury when he left practice a couple of days ago.

To add insult to injury, before the second period ended, MacKinnon was hurt as well. In a scuffle with Artum Zub, replays showed Zub shoving MacKinnon right around the waist and seemingly hitting some sort of nerve that caused MacKinnon to go down.

The Avs are without Nathan MacKinnon

and Cale Makar in the third.#NHL pic.twitter.com/8GWoSsiM1Q — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 13, 2026

He would head back to the bench after the play and take a shift, but after that one shift he would head back to the bench and later down the tunnel for the rest of the period, which has turned into out for the rest of the game.

Neither returned for the third period.

Avalanche to Be Tested Without Their Best

Martin Necas (88) Thomas Chabot (72) Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time will obviously tell with the severity of these injuries and if they are serious, but if push comes to shove and they end up missing some time, it could be bad already with what the Avalanche are dealing with.

Currently on a road trip right now, they still have to play the Montreal Canadiens and the Utah Mammoth. An important matchup against a hot Canadiens team and a major divisional matchup against the Mammoth.

With the Avs already missing Josh Manson as well on the back end, it will seem that both Noah Juulsen and Alex Gagne will be called up to the lineup, with another call-up on the way to round out the roster.