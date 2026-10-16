Brent Burns Chasing History and Elusive Stanley Cup With Avalanche

Brent Burns has accomplished nearly everything imaginable during his lengthy NHL career. The Colorado Avalanche defenseman has won a Norris Trophy, appeared in six NHL All-Star Games and established himself as one of the most productive defensemen.

At 41-years-old, Burns is playing in his 23rd NHL season, an extraordinary feat considering the physical demands of professional hockey. Even more remarkable is his consecutive games played streak. Burns entered Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars having appeared in 1,012 consecutive regular season games, the second-longest streak in NHL history. Only Phil Kessel, who appeared in 1,064 straight games, has played more.

Burns began his streak in November 2013 while playing for the San Jose Sharks. Since then, he has managed to avoid missing a regular season contest despite the injuries and physical punishment of playing defense. His longevity became even more impressive when considering his offensive production.

2025-26 Season Stats

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns (84) waits for a face off. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the 2025-26 season, Burns scored 12 goals and had 23 assists for 35 points in 82 games for the Avalanche. He also finished with a career-best plus-33 rating while averaging nearly 19 minutes of ice time per game. Those numbers demonstrate that Burns remains considerably more than a veteran occupying a roster spot.

Burns' contributions helped convince the Avalanche to bring him back for another season. The Avalanche signed Burns to a one-year contract extension in June, allowing him to continue pursuing a Stanley Cup and the consecutive games played record.

Originally selected by the Minnesota Wild with the 20th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, Burns spent seven seasons in Minnesota before joining the Sharks in 2011. With the Sharks, he developed into one of the league's premier offensive defensemen. Burns won the Norris Trophy following the 2016-17 season after scoring 29 goals and handing out 47 assists for 76 points. He also helped the Sharks reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, where the Sharks fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

Despite his individual accomplishments, the Stanley Cup has remained elusive. That pursuit eventually brought him to Colorado in 2025. Burns' experience and physical presence provide valuable depth to the Avalanche's defense, particularly during the postseason.

However, Burns' pursuit of Kessel's record presents an interesting situation. Maintaining his streak requires him to remain in the lineup throughout the regular season, while the Avalanche must also consider keeping its veteran defenseman fresh for the playoffs.

Balancing those priorities could become increasingly important as the season progresses. Regardless, Burns has shown the ability to remain healthy and productive well beyond the age when most players would have retired. Whether he surpasses Kessel remains to be seen. But for Burns, the ultimate accomplishment would likely come from finally lifting the Stanley Cup and with the Avalanche positioned to contend, he has another opportunity to make that dream a reality.