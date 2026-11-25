For nearly eight seasons, Cale Makar has enjoyed the luxury of sharing the ice with Nathan MacKinnon. Their offensive chemistry has tormented opposing defenses, leaving coaches with the unenviable task of containing two of the NHL's most dynamic players.

For the foreseeable future, however, Makar will have to fly solo without his running mate. With MacKinnon expected to miss approximately 12 weeks because of a lower-body injury, the Colorado Avalanche will lean more heavily on their two-time Norris Trophy winner once he returns from an injury of his own.

Judging by his comments following Tuesday's practice, Makar appears to welcome the responsibility.

Makar Nearing His Return

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having participated fully in consecutive practices, Makar could return tonight when the Avalanche host the Montreal Canadiens and the newly acquired Dylan Larkin. The 28-year old hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury against the Ottawa Senators on November 12, the same evening MacKinnon went down.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Makar explained that the injury initially surfaced during practice before resurfacing in subsequent games. It eventually became something he could no longer play through.

While his availability against the Canadiens remains contingent upon medical clearance, his progress represents some much-needed positive news for the Avalanche. Perhaps more intriguing, though, was Makar's enthusiasm about assuming a bigger role.

According to Evan Rawal of The Denver Gazette, Makar acknowledged the difficulty of replacing MacKinnon's contributions but said the prospect of an expanded role makes him "a tad bit excited."

The Avalanche Need Makar to Dictate Play

Makar had five goals and 18 assists through 19 games before his injury. Those numbers would be exceptional for most defensemen. Yet Makar has set such a lofty standard that his influence cannot be adequately measured through offensive production alone.

His ability to dictate the pace of play, manipulate defensive coverage and turn seemingly harmless possessions into quality scoring chances becomes even more valuable without MacKinnon.

Opposing teams can now devote considerably more attention to Makar, especially when the Avalanche operate with the man advantage. That makes the contributions of Martin Necas, Nazem Kadri and Brock Nelson all the more important. Makar needs teammates who can capitalize when defenders inevitably gravitate toward him.

MacKinnon's absence will undoubtedly expose some deficiencies in the Avalanche lineup. It might also reveal another side of Makar's game that Avalanche fans hadn't had much reason to see.