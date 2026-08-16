Can Avalanche Star Cale Makar Finally Reach 100 Points?
When it comes to Cale Makar's seven-year NHL career, he has accomplished just about everything under the sun. A Calder Trophy for the league's best rookie, two Norris Trophies for the league's best defenseman, and a Stanley Cup championship.
That's quite an accomplished career. But there is one thing that Makar hasn't done yet, and that's reach 100 points in a season.
Rare Company
Only six defensemen in league history have reached the 100-point plateau. The great Bobby Orr was the first to do so and has six to his credit. Paul Coffey is the only other defenseman with multiple seasons of 100 and has five.
Then you have Denis Potvin, Al MacInnis, Brian Leetch, and Erik Karlsson rounding out the list with one each. Karlsson was the first defenseman to get 100 points in a season since Leetch in 1991-92.
All those mentioned are in the Hall of Fame with the exception of Karlsson, who will certainly get inducted once he retires. Makar won't be far behind once he hangs up the skates.
Makar Has Already Come Close
Two seasons ago, Makar came remarkably close when he scored 92 points in 80 games. The year before in 2023-24, Makar finished with 90 points in 77 games. His 92-point season was at a clip of 1.15 points per game.
Now, with an 84-game season to work with, Makar would need to produce 1.19 points per game to reach 100. That's a difference of 0.04 points per game from his career-best season.
The Planets Have to Align
Makar played 75 games last season, so the key is playing as close to 84 games as possible. His power play production fell in 2025-26, as his power play goals dropped from 12 to 4.
His overall power play numbers decreased by six points from the season before, as he went from 35 extra-man points to 29.
Having teammates make things easier to find room on the ice in order to create opportunities is a huge plus. That's where players like Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas come into play.
Makar doesn't generate assists playing in a vacuum. Playing behind that kind of offensive talent gives him a breeding ground capable of supporting a huge season.
Makar has already obliterated Colorado's standards for offensive defensemen.
The Quebec/Colorado franchise has had some very good offensive defensemen in their history. Players like Tyson Barrie, Sandis Ozolinsh, Rob Blake, Jeff Brown, and the great Ray Bourque.
The sky is the limit for Makar. His 30 goals and 92 points in 2024-25 were both franchise records for a defenseman. He's reached the stage where Avalanche records aren't necessarily the measuring stick anymore.
Another 90-point season would further cement Makar's place among the greatest offensive defensemen of his generation. Reaching 100 would put him into one of the most exclusive clubs in NHL history.