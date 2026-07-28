Nathan MacKinnon Isn't the Avalanche's Biggest X-Factor
The Colorado Avalanche will start this season with a lot more knowns than unknowns.
The organization already knows what they are going to get from Nathan MacKinnon. Cale Makar? Not even a question. He will continue to be a factor on one of the NHL’s best blue lines.
Martin Necas is coming off a 100-point season, the best of his career. Devon Toews will remain one of hockey’s most dependable defensemen.
Truly, there aren’t very many questions surrounding this team, which has made the offseason relatively quiet.
Gabriel Landeskog is the exception.
For the first time in several years, Colorado is expecting their captain to be able to take the ice on Opening Night and continue through what they hope is another deep playoff run ending with hoisting up a trophy.
Should Landeskog be able to do that, Colorado isn’t just getting back an accomplished veteran. They are gaining their captain, who can simply change the trajectory of this team and their entire season.
As Always, the Numbers Tell a Story
Landeskog is more than a statistic, but numbers matter. The measure of his importance and value to this team, though, is more than goals and assists.
His impact can be felt by something actually more important. Winning.
It’s true you can’t win if you don’t score, but the bottom line is that no matter what, the Avalanche are better when Landeskog is on the ice.
With him last season, Colorado went 45-7-8. Without him in the lineup and those numbers go to 10-9-3.
That’s more than a coincidence.
Over 60 regular-season games, Landeskog finished the season with 14 goals, 21 assists, 35 points, and a plus-29 rating. But again, his value can’t be measured by just goals and points.
Winning puck battles, creating traffic around the net or simply setting the physical tone of the game, Colorado is better when Landeskog is out there.
Dig in, and the proof is there that he simply makes the team and everyone around him better.
More Than Another Top-Six Forward
Offensive production is certainly part of his game, but it doesn’t define it. Landeskog’s leadership, physicality and net-front presence can’t be matched by many in the NHL.
The opportunities he creates that don’t carry stats are important. He takes on battles below the goal line and absorbs punishment in front of the crease that make the difference between his team winning and losing.
Landeskog’s style can be said to define the Avalanche’s style, and getting him back for a full year, healthy and happy could be one of the factors that tip the Avs probability of winning the Stanley Cup.
The Captain’s Back
Things change just by having the captain back, and the effects are far-reaching.
He allows Jared Bednar to slot players into roles that fit their strengths rather than trying to fill spots with younger players who still need to develop.
The depth this team has creates problems for opposing teams throughout their entire lineup.
When Landeskog joins Nathan MacKinnon, the combination can be brutal. Even on other scoring lines, opponents have to pay attention because Landeskog can score, and he can handle the dirty business away from the puck.
That is the kind of player that can push a Stanley Cup contender right to the top.
Playoff Hockey Matters
Make no mistake, this team is not built to obtain the Presidents’ Trophy, although that may happen along the way. This team is built to win the Stanley Cup.
Landeskog has great value in that goal.
He finished last year’s playoffs with six goals and 11 points in 13 games. He can certainly still produce when games get physical, and every single mistake carries consequences.
The Avalanche are exuding talent - elite talent, in fact.
Landeskog is elite, and he is a player who thrives in the moments that matter most.