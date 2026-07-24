1 Avalanche Prospect Could Force Joe Sakic's Hand This Season
Truly, there aren’t many questions surrounding the roster for the Colorado Avalanche as they enter training camp for the 2026-27 season.
Nathan MacKinnon will anchor the top line. Cale Makar is the centerpiece of the blue line.
Joe Sakic added several veterans over the offseason that should help reinforce an already strong roster. This team makes no excuses. They should contend for the Stanley Cup.
With all of that said, it doesn’t leave much room for up and coming talent to play a part.
There is one prospect, though, that could make Colorado and Sakic rethink the plan.
Fabian Lysell will walk into camp with no guarantees. No NHL ice time secured. But his combination of speed, skill, and offensive instinct could make it impossible for the Avalanche to ignore him for long.
Offensive Skill Set Colorado Could Use
Lysell is one of hockey’s most dynamic young forwards and sending him back to the American Hockey League could be a difficult decision.
His puck skills make him a serious threat when he attacks defenders. His skating allows him to get defenders out of position and then open passing lanes. His tempo of play matches that of his new teammates on the NHL ice.
Keeping up with the intense pace of Colorado hockey is something the team is always searching for in players. Lysell has the skill to do so and he can make good decisions even during the rush.
Opportunity Could Be Knocking
Even though Colorado has its eye on the ultimate prize, they can’t close the door on younger players. Keeping a strong veteran presence is essential for a contending team, but developing and advancing talent keeps the window open longer.
The Avalanche has shown that they are willing to reward prospects who prove they belong, and Lysell is the next one knocking on the door.
Rather than arguing about playing time, the key to Lysell may just be Sakic and Bednar’s choice to keep him in Denver. Rather than developing more in the AHL, Lysell may prove too good to let go.
The Battle at Camp
So, if Lysell were to come into camp and start turning heads, where would he fit? If we agree that Vinnie Hinostroza will be projected as a fourth line winger, the two could be battling for the roster spot.
The decision would come down to whether or not Colorado thinks they need more offense. Hinostroza is a veteran who brings strong defensive skills and is a penalty killer. Lysell has more speed, more skill, and a higher offensive ceiling.
If the goal is to get more scoring from the bottom six, Lysell could fit the profile.