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Colorado Avalanche Possibly Expecting a Tougher Central Division in 2026-27

While they did win the President's Trophy last season, the Colorado Avalanche could be in a battle within the Central Division this upcoming season.

Zach Martin

Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes & Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon
Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes & Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Heading into the upcoming 2026-27 season, the Colorado Avalanche are seeking to return to the Western Conference Final and get over the hump. They have not won the Stanley Cup since 2022, and they feel like they have a solid team to win it again.

However, despite winning the President's Trophy last season with 121 points, while the Dallas Stars finished with 112, this season could be closer within the Central Division than people think. Do they have what it takes to win the division again?

A Tighter Battle for the Central Division

The Avalanche, over the course of the offseason, have made moves to re-tool the lineup. After signing Jayden Schwartz, extending Sam Malinski and other players, the team is in a good position to win the Central Division.

However, the Stars did re-sign Jason Robertson to a one-year deal, along with keeping most of their roster intact for the upcoming season. The Winnipeg Jets extended Cole Perfetti in the hopes he can help lead the team to a playoff berth. If Connor Hellebuyck can stay, they could make a case to make it interesting in the division. The Minnesota Wild are trying to keep their contention window open after finishing with 104 points last season.

When it comes down to it, the Avalanche could be in for a closer battle with possibly three other teams in the division. Furthermore, they have to hope the Lumberyard can bring back the magic from last season, while Nazem Kadri tries to bring back his 2022 self for another Cup run.

Scott Wedgewoo
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, the Avalanche are looking to see if Martin Necas can have another 100-point season, alongside Nathan MacKinnon, who finished with 127 points. On top of that, there will be the distraction of a Cale Makar extension since he's in the last year of his deal.

While there will be a ton of noise surrounding the team, along with other teams in the division trying to get better, this is a season where the focus has to be on at all times for the Avalanche. They're still considered one of the top teams in the NHL, and are a top three odd-on favorite to win it all.

If everything goes right, there is a chance the Avalanche can win the division again and take a top spot in the Western Conference entering the playoffs. Even if they get to within 116 to 120 points, they'll be in a good spot at the top of the league. But don't expect them to run away at the start like last season.

The start was great, but the finish wasn't ideal. If they want to get over the hump and make another Stanley Cup Final appearance, they'll need to not let up at all this season. This is a win-now season for the Avalanche in 2026-27.

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Zach Martin
ZACH MARTIN

Zach Martin is originally from Northeast Ohio, but has resided in South Carolina since 2016. He has been a credentialed hockey writer with The Hockey Writers since 2023 as the Carolina Hurricanes beat writer, where he has written player profiles, storylines, game recaps, general pieces and more. Zach had the opportunity to attend the 2026 Stanley Cup Final as credentialed media covering the Carolina Hurricanes. He's written about ESPN's Mike Monaco, along with player exclusives over the last couple of years. Zach has also covered games for the World Juniors, IIHF World Championships, and the 2026 Winter Olympics. He has also covered the Colorado Avalanche and some other NHL teams at large over his time with THW.

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