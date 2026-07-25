Colorado Avalanche Possibly Expecting a Tougher Central Division in 2026-27
Heading into the upcoming 2026-27 season, the Colorado Avalanche are seeking to return to the Western Conference Final and get over the hump. They have not won the Stanley Cup since 2022, and they feel like they have a solid team to win it again.
However, despite winning the President's Trophy last season with 121 points, while the Dallas Stars finished with 112, this season could be closer within the Central Division than people think. Do they have what it takes to win the division again?
A Tighter Battle for the Central Division
The Avalanche, over the course of the offseason, have made moves to re-tool the lineup. After signing Jayden Schwartz, extending Sam Malinski and other players, the team is in a good position to win the Central Division.
However, the Stars did re-sign Jason Robertson to a one-year deal, along with keeping most of their roster intact for the upcoming season. The Winnipeg Jets extended Cole Perfetti in the hopes he can help lead the team to a playoff berth. If Connor Hellebuyck can stay, they could make a case to make it interesting in the division. The Minnesota Wild are trying to keep their contention window open after finishing with 104 points last season.
When it comes down to it, the Avalanche could be in for a closer battle with possibly three other teams in the division. Furthermore, they have to hope the Lumberyard can bring back the magic from last season, while Nazem Kadri tries to bring back his 2022 self for another Cup run.
Furthermore, the Avalanche are looking to see if Martin Necas can have another 100-point season, alongside Nathan MacKinnon, who finished with 127 points. On top of that, there will be the distraction of a Cale Makar extension since he's in the last year of his deal.
While there will be a ton of noise surrounding the team, along with other teams in the division trying to get better, this is a season where the focus has to be on at all times for the Avalanche. They're still considered one of the top teams in the NHL, and are a top three odd-on favorite to win it all.
If everything goes right, there is a chance the Avalanche can win the division again and take a top spot in the Western Conference entering the playoffs. Even if they get to within 116 to 120 points, they'll be in a good spot at the top of the league. But don't expect them to run away at the start like last season.
The start was great, but the finish wasn't ideal. If they want to get over the hump and make another Stanley Cup Final appearance, they'll need to not let up at all this season. This is a win-now season for the Avalanche in 2026-27.