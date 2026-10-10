Early Return on Svechkov/L'Heureux Trade Paying Off for Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have seen, so far, a nice return on their investment in an early offseason trade. They struck a deal with the Nashville Predators to acquire forwards Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L'Heureux. The Avalanche dealt Jack Drury to Nashville as part of the deal.

And so far, it seems like the Avalanche are winning the trade. Svechkov has put up one goal and two assists and L'Heureux put up an assist the other night against the Calgary Flames.

L'Heureux has played two games so far this year, as he was out hurt at the start of the year. So L'Heureux played the games against the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames. And the fact that both forwards are 23-years-old and still young and have a ton of potential.

And Drury was a guy who was not doing a whole ton for the Avalanche and seemed to be taking up a roster spot in the bottom six. And for general manager Joe Sakic to get two bottom six forward 23-year-olds that can also kill penalties has worked in Colorado's favor so far.

The Trade could be a clear win for the Avalanche if both players pan out

Winnipeg Jets goalie Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save as Colorado Avalanche forward Zachary L'Heureux (68) looks for a rebound. Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Avalanche making the trade for Svechkov and L'Heureux over the offseason, they were clearly trying to revamp a bottom six that did not perform well in last year's postseason. And getting two forwards who are 23 years old and can be offensive players and kill penalties are players that could make a difference on a team like the Avalanche.

And if both Svechkov and L'Heureux maximize their potential and really help out the Avalanche this season, the trade could really turn into a win for Colorado. Sakic did what he thought was best to get forwards for the bottom six who could play a north-south game.

Svechkov and L'Heureux are guys who are going to go out there every game and give it everything they have every shift. They are guys who were really trying to cement their spot on the Predators roster and were not being played the right way.

And now that head coach Jared Bednar has the chance to deploy them how he sees fit and play them to their strengths, it will really bode well for the young forwards. They have the opportunity to really show the coaching staff that they belong in Colorado and it should not be long before they lock down their roster spots.