Jaden Schwartz Is Wasting Little Time Making His Presence Felt in Colorado

Jaden Schwartz knows what it takes to win a Stanley Cup. He helped the St. Louis Blues capture their first championship in 2019. Seven years later, he's looking to win another, but this time, it's with a team that once stood in his way.

Schwartz signed a three-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche in July, bringing 15 years of NHL experience and a championship pedigree to a team that doesn't lack either. What the Avalanche needed was another dependable forward capable of contributing offensively without relying on Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas, or Cale Makar to do everything.

Four games into the season, Schwartz is making a pretty convincing argument that he can be that player. The 34-year-old scored twice Thursday night in Colorado's 7-3 win over the Calgary Flames, giving him three goals in his last two games. Not bad for a player some might have considered to be approaching the twilight of his career.

Schwartz opened the Avalanche scoring account Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets, finding the back of the net in a 3-2 loss. One night later, he doubled that total against the Flames. The Avalanche have plenty of offensive firepower as MacKinnon remains one of the NHL's most dangerous threats, while Makar continues redefining what an offensive defenseman can accomplish.

But championships aren't won by a handful of players and Schwartz knows that better than most. During the Blues' remarkable 2019 Stanley Cup run, Schwartz scored 12 goals in 26 postseason games, including two hat tricks. He wasn't simply along for the ride. He was one reason the Blues finally reached the destination that had eluded the franchise for more than five decades.

Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz (17) skates with the puck. Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After leaving St. Louis in 2021, Schwartz spent five seasons with the Seattle Kraken. Injuries limited his availability and effectiveness, including last season when he appeared in just 50 games and recorded 11 goals and 26 points. Those numbers weren't going to generate much excitement around the league, but the Avalanche saw something worth investing in. The Avs signed Schwartz through the 2028-29 season, betting that his experience, versatility and willingness to play in difficult areas could help strengthen their forward depth.

There's also something interesting about the destination. For years, Schwartz battled Colorado as a member of the Blues and the two Central Division rivals developed no shortage of bad blood. Now he's wearing the burgundy and blue. It's funny how hockey has a way of bringing former adversaries together.

Schwartz will need to remain healthy and productive over the long haul, particularly when the Avalanche encounter the inevitable challenges of an 84-game schedule. They need players who can make a difference when their superstars aren't carrying the offense, and Schwartz has done that before. He has the Stanley Cup ring to prove it. And if his first few games with the Avalanche are any indication, he isn't interested in spending the remainder of his career remembering how he earned it. He's trying to win another.