Jake Fisher Making Waves Among Colorado Avalanche Development Core
After originally being drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the fourth-round of the 2024 NHL Draft, forward Jake Fisher would go on to help the Denver Pioneers win the 2026 NCAA National Championship back in April.
It was the second time in three seasons the University of Denver won the Frozen Four — and marked the Pioneers' 11th national title and fourth in the past 10 years. Fisher had previously ranked second among Denver freshmen in scoring back in 2024-25, and would win 10 faceoffs for the Pioneers against Wisconsin in the 2026 Frozen Four Final at T-Mobile Arena. En route to playing in two Frozen Fours, Fisher would also tally 19 points in 43 games for Denver in his second season.
Since then though — Fisher also recently wrapped up his third Development Camp; in addition, per recent reports he has also been focused on adding strength while working on on his speed and in-game details.
Per the same report on NHL.com, Fisher said he was given an advantage in being drafted by the Avalanche while he was already located in Denver.
“[It’s] so special having them just 10 minutes down the road,” Fisher said. “A lot of their guys come to our home games. It’s very convenient for them, and for me and [DU defenseman and Avs prospect Tory] Pitner here also, it’s really special having your NHL team just right down the road.”
Jake Fisher Recently Concluded Third Development Camp With Colorado Avalanche
Colorado's 2026 Development Camp ran from June 30th until July 2, with three on-ice sessions. Fisher was one of 11 total forwards who participated at the Family Sports Center in Centennial, Colo.
In addition, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders were also on Development Camp roster.
Back to Fisher — the former USHL Clark Cup champion is a natural leader who is known to thrive in the offensive zone due to a high hockey IQ.
He's also known for being a dual threat offensive talent on the ice who can be rather strong defensively. Standing at 6'2" and weighing 195 pounds, Fisher's big frame also gives him another leg up in terms of size.
Fisher previously said winning a National Championship has been one of the greatest moments of his life and hockey career thus far.
“It was the best thing I’ve ever experienced,” Fisher said on winning the 2026 Frozen Four. “Just being a part of a team like that with such great culture, it’s awesome. It’s contagious. So it was a lot of fun.”
However, the Avalanche have won three Stanley Cup championships (1996, 2001 and 2022). And once Fisher does make the jump to Colorado's roster, there will be more for him to aspire to after helping lift the Frozen Four trophy.