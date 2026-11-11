Landeskog Leads Charge as Avalanche Overpower Maple Leafs in Latest Win

The Colorado Avalanche watched a two-goal advantage disappear Tuesday night, but Gabriel Landeskog wasn't about to let another opportunity slip away.

Less than minute after the Toronto Maple Leafs erased the Avalanche's lead, Colorado's captain delivered the game winning blow.

Landeskog scored his second goal of the evening at 5:02 of the third period, propelling the Avalanche to a 6-3 victory at Scotiabank Arena.

The triumph improved the Avalanche to 11-6-2, giving them victories in five of their last seven games.

The Maple Leafs struck first when Darren Raddysh blasted a one-timer past Mackenzie Blackwood at 3:33 of the opening period.

Brock Nelson tied the contest at 16:09, converting a feed from T.J. Hughes for his fifth goal of the season.

Landeskog followed a little more than a minute later at 17:26, capitalizing on a rebound after Nicolas Roy drove toward the net.

The Avalanche extended their lead early in the second period when Devon Toews sent a shot through traffic and past Sergei Bobrovsky at 3:31.

The Avalanche looked comfortably positioned, but the Maple Leafs had other plans.

Easton Cowan chipped into the lead with 29 seconds remaining in the second to make it 3-2.

At 4:11 of the third, Jack Roslovic tied it for the Leafs, slipping a backhand past Blackwood to restore parity.

The deadlock lasted just 51 seconds.

Captain Delivers the Difference

Landeskog restored the Avalanche's lead by redirecting Nazem Kadri's cross-crease feed past Bobrovsky, scoring his seventh goal of the season.

The Avalanche protected their advantage before delivering two late insurance goals.

Artturi Lehkonen scored his 13th of the campaign at 17:15, finishing a breakaway opportunity created by Cale Makar.

Martin Necas topped it off with an empty-net tally 15 seconds later, completing Colorado's three-goal period.

Thirteen Avalanche players registered at least one point.

Toews finished with a goal and an assist, while Makar had two helpers.

Blackwood stopped 28 shots, including a crucial second-period shot from Auston Matthews.

Bobrovsky finished with 22 saves for the Maple Leafs, who suffered their fourth consecutive defeat.

Momentum Building

The Avalanche's offensive depth proved instrumental, particularly on a night Nathan MacKinnon was held without a point.

Rather than relying exclusively on their leading scorers, the Avalanche received contributions throughout their lineup.

The victory also showed their ability to respond after giving up the momentum, a positive development as the Avalanche continues their road trip Thursday against Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.